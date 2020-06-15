All apartments in Spokane
Last updated June 20 2019 at 12:29 PM

2208 W. Cleveland Ave.

2208 West Cleveland Avenue · (509) 473-0872
Location

2208 West Cleveland Avenue, Spokane, WA 99205
Emerson Garfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2208 W. Cleveland Ave. Available 07/15/19 NORTHWEST SPOKANE RANCHER - 2 BED, 1 BATH WITH GARAGE!! PET FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate is please to offer this 2 bed, 1 bath home with an attached 1 car garage! Extra space in the partially finished basement. Large fenced back yard with patio for enjoying the sunshine this summer! Close to parks, shopping & dining!

HURRY! Schedule a showing and/or get on the waiting list today! Click on the SCHEDULE VIEWING button on our website.

***DO NOT DISTURB: Solicitation is not allowed at the leasehold premises. Please respect the rights of others and direct all questions to management.***

Madison Real Estate is an Equal Housing Opportunity provider.

BEFORE YOU APPLY - Please consider the following before submitting and paying for a rental application: Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must submit an application. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) verify personal income is sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. Please be aware that Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc. does not accept comprehensive reusable (portable) tenant screening reports.

THE FOLLOWING MAY RESULT IN DENIAL OF YOUR APPLICATION AND/OR OTHER ADVERSE ACTION: credit score below 500, recent bankruptcy, unlawful detainer action (eviction) on your record, poor rental history. Owner and management will screen for criminal convictions for crimes against person or property. There is no automatic exclusion of rental applicants based on criminal history. The following crimes listed, as well as substantially similar crimes, may result in denial of application: Murder; manslaughter; assault; robbery; rape; child molestation; rape of a child; kidnapping; theft; burglary; malicious mischief; arson; reckless burning; delivery of a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; manufacturing of a controlled substance. In matters relating to criminal conviction history, circumstances that may be considered include: length of time since conviction, age of individual at time of conduct; evidence of good tenant history before or after conviction or conduct; evidence of rehabilitation efforts; nature of severity of offense(s); and/or number of similar past offenses or lack thereof. Subject to application of state and federal law.

By submitting an application for any unit managed by Madison Real Estate and Property Management, Inc., you agree and verify that you have read and understand our Rental Criteria.

All application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE. Prior to applying we encourage you to thoroughly read and understand the Rent Criteria linked above by clicking on "Submit an Application" link below the Schedule Viewing button. In addition, we encourage you to view the property you are interested in renting prior to submitting an application fee.

All properties are non-smoking.

Initial Rental Agreement Term is One Year or less. All Agreements end April through August. Renewals may be offered at the end of the initial Rental Agreement term, but are not guaranteed.

Please see more info on this home and all of our rental properties at:

http://www.MadisonSpokane.com

All information is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Prices and availability are subject to change without notice. Please verify all information at http://www.MadisonSpokane.com or by calling our office.

(RLNE4171490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2208 W. Cleveland Ave. have any available units?
2208 W. Cleveland Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane, WA.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 2208 W. Cleveland Ave. have?
Some of 2208 W. Cleveland Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2208 W. Cleveland Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2208 W. Cleveland Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2208 W. Cleveland Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2208 W. Cleveland Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2208 W. Cleveland Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2208 W. Cleveland Ave. does offer parking.
Does 2208 W. Cleveland Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2208 W. Cleveland Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2208 W. Cleveland Ave. have a pool?
No, 2208 W. Cleveland Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2208 W. Cleveland Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2208 W. Cleveland Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2208 W. Cleveland Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2208 W. Cleveland Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
