211 East Hoffman Avenue

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Gas Fireplace, coved ceilings, classic windows, privacy blinds, mahogany doors, quality repaint



Well-appointed kitchen, new countertops, new large stainless sink, new faucet, numerous cabinets, under-counter lights, refrigerator, stove



The bath tub & shower, marble vanity, great lighting, new flooring



New natural gas high efficiency fireplace insert that heats the whole house



New Natural gas 96% efficiency furnace



Lots of storage



Bedrooms have large walk in closets



Carpeted throughout except kitchen



One car detached garage for extra parking



Large 2/3 fenced back yard, landscaped front yard with nice curb appeal



This is a perfect home for a single, couple or small family



A rare find in this condition and extremely charming



Full Laundry washer dryer, washtub



Good credit, Good referrals



Good care of home in/out, Lawn mowing, watering required



If this fits your needs and you can do an application thru this web site for tour



Thanks for your interest



Gary



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/211-e-hoffman-ave-spokane-wa-99207-usa/b95a8c23-a8d9-4506-b1d4-d9dc3d43b8e8



(RLNE5846345)