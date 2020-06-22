All apartments in Spokane
Find more places like 211 East Hoffman Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spokane, WA
/
211 East Hoffman Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

211 East Hoffman Avenue

211 East Hoffman Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Spokane
See all
Nevada - Lidgerwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

211 East Hoffman Avenue, Spokane, WA 99207
Nevada - Lidgerwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Gas Fireplace, coved ceilings, classic windows, privacy blinds, mahogany doors, quality repaint

Well-appointed kitchen, new countertops, new large stainless sink, new faucet, numerous cabinets, under-counter lights, refrigerator, stove

The bath tub & shower, marble vanity, great lighting, new flooring

New natural gas high efficiency fireplace insert that heats the whole house

New Natural gas 96% efficiency furnace

Lots of storage

Bedrooms have large walk in closets

Carpeted throughout except kitchen

One car detached garage for extra parking

Large 2/3 fenced back yard, landscaped front yard with nice curb appeal

This is a perfect home for a single, couple or small family

A rare find in this condition and extremely charming

Full Laundry washer dryer, washtub

Good credit, Good referrals

Good care of home in/out, Lawn mowing, watering required

If this fits your needs and you can do an application thru this web site for tour

Thanks for your interest

Gary

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/211-e-hoffman-ave-spokane-wa-99207-usa/b95a8c23-a8d9-4506-b1d4-d9dc3d43b8e8

(RLNE5846345)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 East Hoffman Avenue have any available units?
211 East Hoffman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spokane, WA.
How much is rent in Spokane, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Spokane Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 East Hoffman Avenue have?
Some of 211 East Hoffman Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 East Hoffman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
211 East Hoffman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 East Hoffman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 East Hoffman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 211 East Hoffman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 211 East Hoffman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 211 East Hoffman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 East Hoffman Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 East Hoffman Avenue have a pool?
No, 211 East Hoffman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 211 East Hoffman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 211 East Hoffman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 211 East Hoffman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 211 East Hoffman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd
Spokane, WA 99224
Trestle Creek
5015 S Regal St
Spokane, WA 99223
GoGo Heights
7024 North Colton Street
Spokane, WA 99208
Cooper George
707 West 5th Avenue
Spokane, WA 99204
Broadmoor
2136 West Riverside Avenue
Spokane, WA 99201
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd
Spokane, WA 99208
Riverview Lofts
1608 E South Riverton Ave
Spokane, WA 99207
Rosewood Club Apartments
401 E Magnesium Rd
Spokane, WA 99208

Similar Pages

Spokane 1 BedroomsSpokane 2 Bedrooms
Spokane Apartments with BalconySpokane Apartments with Parking
Spokane Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, IDPost Falls, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Nearby Neighborhoods

OpportunityNevada LidgerwoodMoran Prairie
GreenacresNorth Indian TrailLincoln Heights
SouthgateCliff Cannon

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
Spokane Community CollegeNorth Idaho College
Eastern Washington University