211 East Hoffman Avenue

Gas Fireplace, coved ceilings, classic windows, privacy blinds, mahogany doors, quality repaint
Well-appointed kitchen, new countertops, new large stainless sink, new faucet, numerous cabinets, under-counter lights, refrigerator, stove
The bath tub & shower, marble vanity, great lighting, new flooring
New natural gas high efficiency fireplace insert that heats the whole house
New Natural gas 96% efficiency furnace
Lots of storage
Bedrooms have large walk in closets
Carpeted throughout except kitchen
One car detached garage for extra parking
Large 2/3 fenced back yard, landscaped front yard with nice curb appeal
This is a perfect home for a single, couple or small family
A rare find in this condition and extremely charming
Full Laundry washer dryer, washtub
Good credit, Good referrals
Good care of home in/out, Lawn mowing, watering required
Gary
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/211-e-hoffman-ave-spokane-wa-99207-usa/b95a8c23-a8d9-4506-b1d4-d9dc3d43b8e8
