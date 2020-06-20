All apartments in Spokane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:48 AM

1918 E 17th

1918 East 17th Avenue · (509) 747-6060
Location

1918 East 17th Avenue, Spokane, WA 99203
Lincoln Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1918 E 17th · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2472 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1918 E 17th Available 06/01/20 4 BEDROOM PERRY DISTRICT HOME - NICELY LOCATED PERRY DISTRICT 4 BEDROOM 2 bathroom home with over-sized, fully fenced, sloping backyard. Creates a very private retreat for your summer bbq and outdoor relaxation.

Extra large living room with open floor plan to kitchen, one-car attached garage, laundry room with w/d provided. Fresh paint, new French door to backyard deck. Small to medium size pet okay with qualified renters insurance coverage (pet coverage mandatory) and additional $15/mo fee.

You better hurry, this one will not last long! $1,495/mo, $1,495 Security Deposit, $40 online application fee per adult.

Call 509.747.6060 or email to be added to our showing list. We will contact you the week of May 25th to schedule your showing.

Showings will be scheduled the final week of May on a first-come-first-serve basis. Holding deposit will be required at time of application.

iRE LLC -- EOH

(RLNE5782453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

