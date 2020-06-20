Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage bbq/grill

1918 E 17th Available 06/01/20 4 BEDROOM PERRY DISTRICT HOME - NICELY LOCATED PERRY DISTRICT 4 BEDROOM 2 bathroom home with over-sized, fully fenced, sloping backyard. Creates a very private retreat for your summer bbq and outdoor relaxation.



Extra large living room with open floor plan to kitchen, one-car attached garage, laundry room with w/d provided. Fresh paint, new French door to backyard deck. Small to medium size pet okay with qualified renters insurance coverage (pet coverage mandatory) and additional $15/mo fee.



You better hurry, this one will not last long! $1,495/mo, $1,495 Security Deposit, $40 online application fee per adult.



Call 509.747.6060 or email to be added to our showing list. We will contact you the week of May 25th to schedule your showing.



Showings will be scheduled the final week of May on a first-come-first-serve basis. Holding deposit will be required at time of application.



