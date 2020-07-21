All apartments in Snohomish County
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

3922 214th St SW

3922 214th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

3922 214th Street Southwest, Snohomish County, WA 98043

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
3922 214th St SW Available 08/01/19 Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath with A/C and large backyard with deck for entertainment - Come home to enjoy this fully updated house full of natural light! You will find two bedrooms, one full bath and two living spaces. The kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and skylights.

You'll love entertaining in this wide open floor plan with a large deck and beautiful backyard! This home sits on a third of an acre with complete privacy and includes an area for a garden. Stay cool in the summer because this has AC as well. Welcome home!

Nearby schools are Cedar Way Elementary, Brier Terrace Middle and and Mountlake Terrace High. Tenant to verify.

First, last and security deposit at move-in. $42 application fee per adult, $43 starting August. NO SMOKING, NO PET. For showing, please text or call Toni at 425-327-0446 to schedule. Appointment Requires,

No garage, only parking in driveway and street parking. NO RV Parking.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5010033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

