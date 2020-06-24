8606 Payne Ln NW

Amenities
Apartment Brand new close to Silverdale - Property Id: 93636
Brand new one bedroom, full bathroom apartment, quiet neighborhood. You'll enjoy this cozy, brand new cozy apartment. Decorate the way you want. Washer/dryer in the apartment so you don't have to go out and do laundry. Parking next to your apartment. Right up the street from Silverdale. Close to shipyard, Bangor, Keyport and Harrison Medical Center. Water, garbage, sewer, electric heat/air-conditioning paid.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93636
Property Id 93636
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4613317)