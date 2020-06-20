All apartments in Silverdale
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:50 PM

8471 Town Summit Place Northwest

8471 Town Summit Pl NW · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1760188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8471 Town Summit Pl NW, Silverdale, WA 98383

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2007 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in a well established neighborhood off of Provost Rd, this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located to everything Silverdale has to offer! All living spaces are downstairs with formal living & dining rooms. Open concept kitchen and family room with backyard access to your private patio. Kitchen includes all appliances with gas range and pantry. Cozy up in the family room with lots of natural light, custom built ins and a gas log fireplace. New interior paint and fixtures throughout. Master bedroom features en suite 5 piece bath with soaking tub and double sinks. Spacious corner lot with fully fenced backyard. Pets may be considered with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. Call today to view this lovely home.

Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,175, Available 5/22/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest have any available units?
8471 Town Summit Place Northwest has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest have?
Some of 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
8471 Town Summit Place Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest offer parking?
No, 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 8471 Town Summit Place Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
