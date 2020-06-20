8471 Town Summit Place Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in a well established neighborhood off of Provost Rd, this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located to everything Silverdale has to offer! All living spaces are downstairs with formal living & dining rooms. Open concept kitchen and family room with backyard access to your private patio. Kitchen includes all appliances with gas range and pantry. Cozy up in the family room with lots of natural light, custom built ins and a gas log fireplace. New interior paint and fixtures throughout. Master bedroom features en suite 5 piece bath with soaking tub and double sinks. Spacious corner lot with fully fenced backyard. Pets may be considered with completed pet screening, owner approval and additional security deposit. Call today to view this lovely home.



Pickett Property Management does not accept comprehensive reusable reports.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,250, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $2,175, Available 5/22/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.