8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment Available 02/01/20 Silverdale Studio Apartment with Utilities Included! - New studio apartment in convenient Silverdale location with water view! Light & bright with kitchenette that includes small range/oven, refrigerator & washer/dryer. Full bathroom. Water, sewer, trash and electricity included in rent! Post office box required for mail. Tenant liability insurance required. No pets & No Smoking. Available early February. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com

Bobbi Alger

360-265-1781

bobbi@windermere.com



