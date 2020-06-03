All apartments in Silverdale
Find more places like 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silverdale, WA
/
8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:09 PM

8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment

8179 Knute Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silverdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8179 Knute Lane Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment Available 02/01/20 Silverdale Studio Apartment with Utilities Included! - New studio apartment in convenient Silverdale location with water view! Light & bright with kitchenette that includes small range/oven, refrigerator & washer/dryer. Full bathroom. Water, sewer, trash and electricity included in rent! Post office box required for mail. Tenant liability insurance required. No pets & No Smoking. Available early February. Applications available at www.windermereforrent.com
Bobbi Alger
360-265-1781
bobbi@windermere.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3798755)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment have any available units?
8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment have?
Some of 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment currently offering any rent specials?
8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment pet-friendly?
No, 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment offer parking?
No, 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment does not offer parking.
Does 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment have a pool?
No, 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment does not have a pool.
Does 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment have accessible units?
No, 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment does not have accessible units.
Does 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment have units with dishwashers?
No, 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment have units with air conditioning?
No, 8179 Knute Lane - Studio Apartment does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383

Similar Pages

Silverdale 1 BedroomsSilverdale 2 Bedrooms
Silverdale Apartments with ParkingSilverdale Apartments with Pool
Silverdale Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA
Parkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College