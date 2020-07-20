1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd

Amenities

BREMERTON HOME IN THE HEART OF SILVERDALE! - This home is centrally located and worth the look!!

This single story rambler sits right off Bucklin Hill Rd, only mins from Silverdale, Bremerton and Highway 3. Perfect location with a huge backyard wont last long!



Pulling into the driveway you are welcome by a gated porch. Because of the secluded location of the home, this would be the perfect place to sip your coffee before heading out or enjoying the evening at the end of your day. The front door brings you into a nice sized living room with new carpet and a perfectly positioned window that brings in natural light. From here you can go back into the large bedroom with lots of closet space and a ceiling fan for those hot summer nights coming. There is a full bathroom that connects to the bedroom. The spacious kitchen is equipped with a matching refrigerator & oven/range and lots of cabinet space! Off the kitchen is the dining room large enough to entertain the whole family, with a glass slider that brings you into the partially fenced backyard. The backyard is partially fenced and houses a shed that can be used for tenant storage, as well as covered storage/area. A single car garage with washer & dryer hookup, finishes off this cute, centrally located home.



Electric zone heating. Flat water fee of $50 a month.

On septic, so a flat $25 a month septic fee takes the place of what would have been a much higher sewer bill.

Double paned vinyl windows for great energy efficiency.

Sorry no pets.



To check out all our available listings and/or to schedule a viewing today, go onto our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com.



