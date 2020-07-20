All apartments in Silverdale
Find more places like 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Silverdale, WA
/
1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd

1571 Northwest Bucklin Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Silverdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1571 Northwest Bucklin Hill Road, Silverdale, WA 98311

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BREMERTON HOME IN THE HEART OF SILVERDALE! - This home is centrally located and worth the look!!
This single story rambler sits right off Bucklin Hill Rd, only mins from Silverdale, Bremerton and Highway 3. Perfect location with a huge backyard wont last long!

Pulling into the driveway you are welcome by a gated porch. Because of the secluded location of the home, this would be the perfect place to sip your coffee before heading out or enjoying the evening at the end of your day. The front door brings you into a nice sized living room with new carpet and a perfectly positioned window that brings in natural light. From here you can go back into the large bedroom with lots of closet space and a ceiling fan for those hot summer nights coming. There is a full bathroom that connects to the bedroom. The spacious kitchen is equipped with a matching refrigerator & oven/range and lots of cabinet space! Off the kitchen is the dining room large enough to entertain the whole family, with a glass slider that brings you into the partially fenced backyard. The backyard is partially fenced and houses a shed that can be used for tenant storage, as well as covered storage/area. A single car garage with washer & dryer hookup, finishes off this cute, centrally located home.

Electric zone heating. Flat water fee of $50 a month.
On septic, so a flat $25 a month septic fee takes the place of what would have been a much higher sewer bill.
Double paned vinyl windows for great energy efficiency.
Sorry no pets.

To check out all our available listings and/or to schedule a viewing today, go onto our website at www.lighthouse-cove.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4893145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd have any available units?
1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd have?
Some of 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd offers parking.
Does 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1571 NW Bucklin Hill Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW
Silverdale, WA 98383
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln
Silverdale, WA 98383

Similar Pages

Silverdale 1 BedroomsSilverdale 2 Bedrooms
Silverdale Apartments with BalconiesSilverdale Apartments with Parking
Silverdale Apartments with Washer-DryersKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WA
Mukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WANewcastle, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College