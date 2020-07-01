All apartments in Silverdale
Home
/
Silverdale, WA
/
13448 Eldridge Place NW
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:45 PM

13448 Eldridge Place NW

13448 Eldridge Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

13448 Eldridge Place Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
SILVERDALE- ISLAND LAKE - ISLAND LAKE / Ridgetop home in a cul-de-sac with vaulted ceilings in Silverdale. Gas log fireplace, extra large garage. Unique landscaping design. Huge main bedroom with walk-in closet, bonus room off smaller bedroom, living room, dining room, family room and laundry room. Will need an appointment to view this home. Tenants in property until December 13th. Sorry no pets please. (MT, CN)

For an expedited response, please email the Assistant Property Manager at caitlin@reidpm.com.

Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.

Reid Property Management Does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.

(RLNE5307780)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13448 Eldridge Place NW have any available units?
13448 Eldridge Place NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 13448 Eldridge Place NW have?
Some of 13448 Eldridge Place NW's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13448 Eldridge Place NW currently offering any rent specials?
13448 Eldridge Place NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13448 Eldridge Place NW pet-friendly?
No, 13448 Eldridge Place NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 13448 Eldridge Place NW offer parking?
Yes, 13448 Eldridge Place NW offers parking.
Does 13448 Eldridge Place NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13448 Eldridge Place NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13448 Eldridge Place NW have a pool?
No, 13448 Eldridge Place NW does not have a pool.
Does 13448 Eldridge Place NW have accessible units?
No, 13448 Eldridge Place NW does not have accessible units.
Does 13448 Eldridge Place NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 13448 Eldridge Place NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13448 Eldridge Place NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 13448 Eldridge Place NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
