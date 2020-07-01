13448 Eldridge Place NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

SILVERDALE- ISLAND LAKE - ISLAND LAKE / Ridgetop home in a cul-de-sac with vaulted ceilings in Silverdale. Gas log fireplace, extra large garage. Unique landscaping design. Huge main bedroom with walk-in closet, bonus room off smaller bedroom, living room, dining room, family room and laundry room. Will need an appointment to view this home. Tenants in property until December 13th. Sorry no pets please. (MT, CN)



For an expedited response, please email the Assistant Property Manager at caitlin@reidpm.com.



Income Qualification: An applicant's gross monthly income (pre-taxes) must be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rental rate. Individuals over 18 years of age, who are not married, are required to meet this qualification individually, while a married couple's income can be combined to qualify. A co-signer that income qualifies is another option. All decision are at the owners' discretion.



Reid Property Management Does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports.



