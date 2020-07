Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 2-story 4 bedroom home. 2 large rooms upstairs, living room has wood stove and a country kitchen with eating bar. Partially fenced yard. Deck in front . Close to Base, Silverdale, Shopping, etc. Pet under 25 pounds negotiable with additional $600 security deposit and $100 Pet fee. No Smoking in the home. $1900.00+$25.00 septic. Please email a photo copy of your ID/DL to alerts@penppm.com to schedule a showing