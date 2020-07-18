12676 Silverdale Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Excellent Silverdale Location - Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - Recently renovated in 2016 this 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome is minutes from Bangor/Keyport and is in walking distance to trails and 1 mile to Silverdale Shopping. All bedrooms are upstairs and master bedroom has walk-in closet and on-suite. All appliances included, washer/dryer are located upstairs for convenience. Single car garage. Cozy outside area/patio great for entertaining & BBQ'ing. Very little exterior maintenance required. NO pets preferred but Owner is negotiable with additional deposit(s). No puppies/kittens. Pets must be spayed/neutered, less than 35 lbs, house broken and contained when no one is home. All utilities are paid by tenants. Power & Water is paid directly to utility company and sewer is a flat fee of $75.00 paid with rent. Non-Smoking unit. 2 vehicles maximum. 1 year lease minimum.



Income Qualification: EACH individual applicant's (over the age of 18), must make 3x's the amount of the rent (gross) only a married couples income can be combined. Monthly income cannot be combined for roommates. A co-signer that income qualifies (4x's the rent) is another option. Final decisions are at the owners' discretion. Pets Negotiable with additional security deposit of $500.00 per pet (BY/DL)



If you qualify, please email dorinda@reidpm.com or call (360) 308-2209 for more information.



**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**



(RLNE5906267)