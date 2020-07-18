All apartments in Silverdale
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

12676 Silverdale Way

12676 Silverdale Way Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12676 Silverdale Way Northwest, Silverdale, WA 98383

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Excellent Silverdale Location - Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhome - Recently renovated in 2016 this 3 bed, 2.5 bath townhome is minutes from Bangor/Keyport and is in walking distance to trails and 1 mile to Silverdale Shopping. All bedrooms are upstairs and master bedroom has walk-in closet and on-suite. All appliances included, washer/dryer are located upstairs for convenience. Single car garage. Cozy outside area/patio great for entertaining & BBQ'ing. Very little exterior maintenance required. NO pets preferred but Owner is negotiable with additional deposit(s). No puppies/kittens. Pets must be spayed/neutered, less than 35 lbs, house broken and contained when no one is home. All utilities are paid by tenants. Power & Water is paid directly to utility company and sewer is a flat fee of $75.00 paid with rent. Non-Smoking unit. 2 vehicles maximum. 1 year lease minimum.

Income Qualification: EACH individual applicant's (over the age of 18), must make 3x's the amount of the rent (gross) only a married couples income can be combined. Monthly income cannot be combined for roommates. A co-signer that income qualifies (4x's the rent) is another option. Final decisions are at the owners' discretion. Pets Negotiable with additional security deposit of $500.00 per pet (BY/DL)

If you qualify, please email dorinda@reidpm.com or call (360) 308-2209 for more information.

**Reid Property Management does NOT accept comprehensive reusable credit reports**

(RLNE5906267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12676 Silverdale Way have any available units?
12676 Silverdale Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Silverdale, WA.
What amenities does 12676 Silverdale Way have?
Some of 12676 Silverdale Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12676 Silverdale Way currently offering any rent specials?
12676 Silverdale Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12676 Silverdale Way pet-friendly?
No, 12676 Silverdale Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Silverdale.
Does 12676 Silverdale Way offer parking?
Yes, 12676 Silverdale Way offers parking.
Does 12676 Silverdale Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12676 Silverdale Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12676 Silverdale Way have a pool?
No, 12676 Silverdale Way does not have a pool.
Does 12676 Silverdale Way have accessible units?
No, 12676 Silverdale Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12676 Silverdale Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 12676 Silverdale Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12676 Silverdale Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12676 Silverdale Way does not have units with air conditioning.
