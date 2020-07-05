Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A
821 Northeast Serpentine Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Location
821 Northeast Serpentine Place, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City
Amenities
on-site laundry
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely 3 Bed 1 Bath Duplex - Nice 3 bed 1 bath duplex in a good location. Living room and kitchen open area. New carpets, flooring, and paint with a full laundry room.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5699027)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A have any available units?
821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Shoreline, WA
.
Is 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Shoreline
.
Does 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A offer parking?
No, 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A have a pool?
No, 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A have accessible units?
No, 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Similar Pages
Shoreline 1 Bedrooms
Shoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with Balcony
Shoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio Apartments
King County
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Tacoma, WA
Everett, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WA
Silverdale, WA
Burien, WA
Marysville, WA
Des Moines, WA
Tukwila, WA
Mercer Island, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Echo Lake
Ridgecrest
Apartments Near Colleges
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bellevue College
City University of Seattle