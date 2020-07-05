All apartments in Shoreline
Find more places like 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shoreline, WA
/
821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A
Last updated May 6 2020 at 11:36 AM

821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A

821 Northeast Serpentine Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shoreline
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

821 Northeast Serpentine Place, Shoreline, WA 98155
North City

Amenities

on-site laundry
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Lovely 3 Bed 1 Bath Duplex - Nice 3 bed 1 bath duplex in a good location. Living room and kitchen open area. New carpets, flooring, and paint with a full laundry room.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5699027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A have any available units?
821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shoreline, WA.
Is 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Shoreline.
Does 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A offer parking?
No, 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A have a pool?
No, 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A have accessible units?
No, 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 821 NE Serpentine Pl Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Echo Lake
1150 N 192nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Malmo
1210 N 152nd St
Shoreline, WA 98133
Geo
17990 Midvale Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Junction 160
16100 Linden Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
The 205
1795 NE 205th St
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Postmark
17233 15th Avenue Northeast
Shoreline, WA 98155
The Artiste
20221 Aurora Ave N
Shoreline, WA 98133
Forest Hills
1311 N 175th St
Shoreline, WA 98133

Similar Pages

Shoreline 1 BedroomsShoreline 2 Bedrooms
Shoreline Apartments with BalconyShoreline Dog Friendly Apartments
Shoreline Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Echo Lake
Ridgecrest

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBellevue College
City University of Seattle