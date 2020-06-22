Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

534 234th Pl NE Available 09/01/19 Application Pending!!!!!! Beautiful Sammamish Home! Close to Shopping any much more! - This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Sammamish, is perfect for you! Superb location in great neighborhood, close to shopping/library. Well maintained with many builder upgrades. Maple floors from entry through kitchen with Island. Maple cabinets, with roll out shelves & slab granite counter tops. Family room and den with built-ins. Vaulted ceilings, open and light. Large master suite with double doors, walk-in closet & 5 piece bath. Two additional bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Nice fenced back yard with sprinkler system and two car garage.



SQ FT: 2,460



YEAR BUILT: 2000



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Windham Square



ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Rachel Carson

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Inglewood

HIGH SCHOOL: Eastlake



(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval.



LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SPECIAL TERMS:

No smoking on the premises.

Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.



Refundable Security Deposit: $2,600.00



Refundable Pet Deposit:$250.00 per pet



Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $400.00



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



TENANT SERVICES:



Professionally Managed

24 Hr. Maintenance

On-line rent payment available



