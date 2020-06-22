All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 534 234th Pl NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
534 234th Pl NE
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

534 234th Pl NE

534 234th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $2,500
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

534 234th Place Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
534 234th Pl NE Available 09/01/19 Application Pending!!!!!! Beautiful Sammamish Home! Close to Shopping any much more! - This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Sammamish, is perfect for you! Superb location in great neighborhood, close to shopping/library. Well maintained with many builder upgrades. Maple floors from entry through kitchen with Island. Maple cabinets, with roll out shelves & slab granite counter tops. Family room and den with built-ins. Vaulted ceilings, open and light. Large master suite with double doors, walk-in closet & 5 piece bath. Two additional bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Nice fenced back yard with sprinkler system and two car garage.

SQ FT: 2,460

YEAR BUILT: 2000

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Windham Square

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Rachel Carson
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Inglewood
HIGH SCHOOL: Eastlake

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval.

LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SPECIAL TERMS:
No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,600.00

Refundable Pet Deposit:$250.00 per pet

Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $400.00

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.

(RLNE4523780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 234th Pl NE have any available units?
534 234th Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 534 234th Pl NE have?
Some of 534 234th Pl NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 234th Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
534 234th Pl NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 234th Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 234th Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 534 234th Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 534 234th Pl NE does offer parking.
Does 534 234th Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 534 234th Pl NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 234th Pl NE have a pool?
No, 534 234th Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 534 234th Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 534 234th Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 534 234th Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 234th Pl NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 534 234th Pl NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 534 234th Pl NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 BedroomsSammamish 2 Bedrooms
Sammamish Apartments with GarageSammamish Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Sammamish Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Tukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College