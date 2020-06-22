Amenities
534 234th Pl NE Available 09/01/19 Application Pending!!!!!! Beautiful Sammamish Home! Close to Shopping any much more! - This Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom in Sammamish, is perfect for you! Superb location in great neighborhood, close to shopping/library. Well maintained with many builder upgrades. Maple floors from entry through kitchen with Island. Maple cabinets, with roll out shelves & slab granite counter tops. Family room and den with built-ins. Vaulted ceilings, open and light. Large master suite with double doors, walk-in closet & 5 piece bath. Two additional bedrooms and bonus room upstairs. Nice fenced back yard with sprinkler system and two car garage.
SQ FT: 2,460
YEAR BUILT: 2000
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Windham Square
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Rachel Carson
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Inglewood
HIGH SCHOOL: Eastlake
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval.
LEASE TERM: 12 MONTHS
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SPECIAL TERMS:
No smoking on the premises.
Tenant must abide by HOA rules and regulations.
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,600.00
Refundable Pet Deposit:$250.00 per pet
Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee: $400.00
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hr. Maintenance
On-line rent payment available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
For more details on this rental home and all our available rentals please visit our website at www.tsquaremanagement.com.
(RLNE4523780)