All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:50 PM

4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE

4311 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

4311 Issaquah-Pine Lake Road Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION. TO APPLY, PLEASE VISIT: CHRISTYRICEPM.COM

Jacob's Creek! 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE #1103 Sammamish 98075. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1522sqft. Available 7/22

VIDEO TOUR! Gorgeous light-filled, private end-unit nestled in coveted Jacob's Creek! Kitchen with Slab granite & stainless appliances - including huge double door fridge! Living room features vaulted ceilings, A/C!! & fireplace for chilly nights. Spacious covered deck with vaulted ceilings, has access to both the living room & Junior Master suite! Luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, walk-in closet & bath boasts double sinks, soaking tub & heated tile floors! 2 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets, & deck access. 2 car attached garage. Issaquah schools!! Water/sewer included!

VIDEO & PHOTO GALLERY: christyricepm.com/listing/111115038

Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. 1 cat case by case. AC only in Living Room. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.

We now book our tour appointments online! Please see our available tour times and book your appointment online today or anytime 24/7: windermere-pm.com/Rentals
To apply, please visit: Christyricepm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE have any available units?
4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE have?
Some of 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE pet-friendly?
No, 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sammamish.
Does 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE offer parking?
Yes, 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE offers parking.
Does 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE have a pool?
No, 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 BedroomsSammamish 2 Bedrooms
Sammamish 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSammamish Apartments with Gyms
Sammamish Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College