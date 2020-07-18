Amenities

HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, ONE SHOWING IS POSSIBLE ONLY AFTER SUBMISSION AND PRELIMINARY APPROVAL OF AN APPLICATION.



Jacob's Creek! 4311 Issaquah Pine Lk Rd SE #1103 Sammamish 98075. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 1522sqft. Available 7/22



VIDEO TOUR! Gorgeous light-filled, private end-unit nestled in coveted Jacob's Creek! Kitchen with Slab granite & stainless appliances - including huge double door fridge! Living room features vaulted ceilings, A/C!! & fireplace for chilly nights. Spacious covered deck with vaulted ceilings, has access to both the living room & Junior Master suite! Luxurious master suite with vaulted ceilings, cozy fireplace, walk-in closet & bath boasts double sinks, soaking tub & heated tile floors! 2 additional bedrooms with walk-in closets, & deck access. 2 car attached garage. Issaquah schools!! Water/sewer included!



Terms: 1st month’s rent, security deposit, 12 month min lease. Non-smoking. 1 cat case by case. AC only in Living Room. Renters insurance is required prior to move in. Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable tenant screening report by a consumer reporting agency. If you are a Licensed Agent, please consult the MLS for showing instructions and then contact the listing agent if you have further questions. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify. If this home is currently tenant occupied please allow 24 hours for an appointment to view. Due to the safety of our Brokers and the ability to fully see the property, we do not show after dark. Thank you for your understanding.



