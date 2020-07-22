216 259th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit parking pool garage media room

ELEGANT Custom Executive Home - Location is a lifestyle. Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home located in the coveted Castle Pines neighborhood. Walk into this exquisite home welcomed by the beautiful living/dining room. This home features an expansive open concept living area with a large chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops making this an entertainers dream. Outside, off the kitchen, is an welcoming patio with wood burning fireplace and water fountain expanding your abundant living space. Beautiful landscaping. First floor bedroom with en suite can be used for a bedroom, mother in law suite, or office. The media room upstairs features amble secret storage. Master suite features sitting area with see- through fireplace, lavish 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet. Walk to the Plateau Club for dinner or join for Golf and the recreational/pool center. Outstanding Lake Washington Schools. One small pet allow with additional $500.00 deposit. Please see below for a showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5453682)