All apartments in Sammamish
Find more places like 216 259th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sammamish, WA
/
216 259th Ave NE
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

216 259th Ave NE

216 259th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sammamish
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments under $2,200
See all

Location

216 259th Avenue Northeast, Sammamish, WA 98074

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
media room
ELEGANT Custom Executive Home - Location is a lifestyle. Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home located in the coveted Castle Pines neighborhood. Walk into this exquisite home welcomed by the beautiful living/dining room. This home features an expansive open concept living area with a large chefs kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops making this an entertainers dream. Outside, off the kitchen, is an welcoming patio with wood burning fireplace and water fountain expanding your abundant living space. Beautiful landscaping. First floor bedroom with en suite can be used for a bedroom, mother in law suite, or office. The media room upstairs features amble secret storage. Master suite features sitting area with see- through fireplace, lavish 5 piece master bath and walk-in closet. Walk to the Plateau Club for dinner or join for Golf and the recreational/pool center. Outstanding Lake Washington Schools. One small pet allow with additional $500.00 deposit. Please see below for a showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5453682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 259th Ave NE have any available units?
216 259th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 216 259th Ave NE have?
Some of 216 259th Ave NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 259th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
216 259th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 259th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 259th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 216 259th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 216 259th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 216 259th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 216 259th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 259th Ave NE have a pool?
Yes, 216 259th Ave NE has a pool.
Does 216 259th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 216 259th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 216 259th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 216 259th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 216 259th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 259th Ave NE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Knolls at Inglewood
22626 NE Inglewood Hill Rd
Sammamish, WA 98074
Boulder Creek
4425 Issaquah Pine Lake Rd SE
Sammamish, WA 98075
SAMM Apartments
22845 SE 1st Pl
Sammamish, WA 98074
Saffron
22850 Northeast 8th Street
Sammamish, WA 98074
Madison Sammamish
3070 230th Ln SE
Sammamish, WA 98075

Similar Pages

Sammamish 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSammamish 2 Bedroom Apartments
Sammamish 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSammamish Apartments with Gyms
Sammamish Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WA
Auburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WA
Mercer Island, WAKenmore, WAMukilteo, WANorth Lynnwood, WATukwila, WAMill Creek, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College