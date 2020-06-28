All apartments in Sammamish
Last updated February 27 2020

1614 216th Ave SE

1614 216th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1614 216th Avenue Southeast, Sammamish, WA 98075

Amenities

Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Rambler in Sought After Neighborhood-Sammamish - Charming, Bright & Light 1780 Sq ft. Rambler, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, .34 Acre Lot located desirable neighborhood in Pine Grove - Large covered front wood deck. Large Living room w/vaulted ceiling, Large windows, wood fireplace. Master suite with Full Bath *Bamboo flooring on Living room & all Bedrooms *No carpet *Beautifully landscaped, fully fenced backyard *RV parking. One additional room locked up for owner's storage.(No access will be needed). Tenant have access to 3 usable rooms.
Sammamish SD - Creekside Elem, Pine Lake Middle and Skyline High.

First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for yard maintenance. No smoking. Small pet ok with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. Please apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com.

(RLNE5472431)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 216th Ave SE have any available units?
1614 216th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sammamish, WA.
What amenities does 1614 216th Ave SE have?
Some of 1614 216th Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 216th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1614 216th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 216th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 216th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1614 216th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1614 216th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1614 216th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 216th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 216th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1614 216th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1614 216th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1614 216th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 216th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 216th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 216th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 216th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
