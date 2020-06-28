1614 216th Ave SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking fireplace carpet

Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Rambler in Sought After Neighborhood-Sammamish - Charming, Bright & Light 1780 Sq ft. Rambler, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath, .34 Acre Lot located desirable neighborhood in Pine Grove - Large covered front wood deck. Large Living room w/vaulted ceiling, Large windows, wood fireplace. Master suite with Full Bath *Bamboo flooring on Living room & all Bedrooms *No carpet *Beautifully landscaped, fully fenced backyard *RV parking. One additional room locked up for owner's storage.(No access will be needed). Tenant have access to 3 usable rooms.

Sammamish SD - Creekside Elem, Pine Lake Middle and Skyline High.



First and security deposit of equal rent amount. $40 application fee per adult. Tenant pays all utilities and responsible for yard maintenance. No smoking. Small pet ok with $300 nonrefundable pet fee. Please apply online at www.tagrealtywa.com.



(RLNE5472431)