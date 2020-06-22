1535 248th Avenue Se

Amenities
- Single family home on 3.45 acres in the heart of Sammamish Plateau
- This private country home provides a sanctuary away from the bustle of the city, yet is minutes from shopping and freeway access
- Cozy 3 bedroom,1 bathroom rambler (one story) with hardwood floors and open concept
- Warm and cozy living room and dinning room allows tremendous view of the landscape with no neighbors in site
- Expansive decks allow plenty of outdoor living and entertaining areas to enjoy a tranquil setting. - You will love all the space for gardening, outdoor living and wild life
- Award winning Issaquah Schools & Eastside Catholic Middle & High School. Discovery Elementary School, Pine Lake Middle School and Skyline High School)
- Beaver Lake Park is a 10 min walk, trails, dog park, baseball fields, picnic area
- Large barn with 4 stalls, hay storage, tack room and tall covered bay for boat/RV parking
- Using barn for boarding horses will be extra monthly charge
- Close to I-90, Issaquah Highland. Downtown Issaquah, Pine Lake Park and Ride, Highland Park and Ride
- 5 -10 minutes to shopping - QFC, Fred Meyer, Issaquah Costco and Issaquah Microsoft Campus
- One + year Lease. Available 8/1/2020