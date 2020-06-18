Amenities
326 NW 103rd St Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st Nice Single Level Home with Large Yard - This remodeled home features: 1296 Sq Ft of spacious living, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms and an upgraded kitchen. Newer windows, laminate wood-look floors in kitchen and family room and a 2 car garage. A new roof with over-sized yard, fenced in back and dog run. RV and boat parking on west side of residence. Move in ready. Great location, great neighborhood, close to shopping, easy access to I-5 . Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Move-In Costs:
Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older
Rent: $1,900/month
Deposit: $1,900 (contingent upon credit rating)
Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350
Limited Liability Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if tenant does not provide their own coverage of at least $100k minumun)
No smoking, water beds, aquariums or pools/hot tubs.
This home will accept pets with a $500 security deposit, $150 non-refundable pet fee, and $25 pet rent per pet.
Please call Conny to schedule an appointment to see this home 360-883-4881!
(RLNE4187999)