Salmon Creek, WA
326 NW 103rd St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

326 NW 103rd St

326 Northwest 103rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

326 Northwest 103rd Street, Salmon Creek, WA 98685
Starcrest

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
dog park
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
326 NW 103rd St Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st Nice Single Level Home with Large Yard - This remodeled home features: 1296 Sq Ft of spacious living, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms and an upgraded kitchen. Newer windows, laminate wood-look floors in kitchen and family room and a 2 car garage. A new roof with over-sized yard, fenced in back and dog run. RV and boat parking on west side of residence. Move in ready. Great location, great neighborhood, close to shopping, easy access to I-5 . Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Move-In Costs:

Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older
Rent: $1,900/month
Deposit: $1,900 (contingent upon credit rating)
Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350
Limited Liability Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if tenant does not provide their own coverage of at least $100k minumun)

No smoking, water beds, aquariums or pools/hot tubs.

This home will accept pets with a $500 security deposit, $150 non-refundable pet fee, and $25 pet rent per pet.

Please call Conny to schedule an appointment to see this home 360-883-4881!

(RLNE4187999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

