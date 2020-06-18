Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated pool dog park hot tub

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage hot tub

326 NW 103rd St Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st Nice Single Level Home with Large Yard - This remodeled home features: 1296 Sq Ft of spacious living, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms and an upgraded kitchen. Newer windows, laminate wood-look floors in kitchen and family room and a 2 car garage. A new roof with over-sized yard, fenced in back and dog run. RV and boat parking on west side of residence. Move in ready. Great location, great neighborhood, close to shopping, easy access to I-5 . Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Move-In Costs:



Application Fee: $45 per person 18 years or older

Rent: $1,900/month

Deposit: $1,900 (contingent upon credit rating)

Move-In/Move-Out Fee: $350

Limited Liability Insurance: $12.50/month (Charged if tenant does not provide their own coverage of at least $100k minumun)



No smoking, water beds, aquariums or pools/hot tubs.



This home will accept pets with a $500 security deposit, $150 non-refundable pet fee, and $25 pet rent per pet.



Please call Conny to schedule an appointment to see this home 360-883-4881!



(RLNE4187999)