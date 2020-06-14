Apartment List
113 Apartments for rent in Salmon Creek, WA with garage

Salmon Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Starcrest
1 Unit Available
326 NW 103rd St
326 Northwest 103rd Street, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1296 sqft
326 NW 103rd St Available 07/01/20 Available July 1st Nice Single Level Home with Large Yard - This remodeled home features: 1296 Sq Ft of spacious living, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms and an upgraded kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
3211 NE 105th Circle
3211 Northeast 105th Circle, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
2750 sqft
3211 NE 105th Circle Available 07/20/20 Hazel Dell 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath with 3 Car Garage, Main Floor Office/Den, Bonus Room - Beautiful well-maintained home located in a Hazel Dell neighborhood off NE 99th Street. Easy freeway access.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
508 NW 146th Way
508 Northwest 146th Way, Salmon Creek, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
1971 sqft
Salmon Creek - 4 Bed 2.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
10708 NE 25th Place
10708 Northeast 25th Place, Salmon Creek, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1658 sqft
10708 NE 25th Place Available 05/11/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Ranch Home in Hazel Dell! - Ranch, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with open floor plan.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pleasant Valley
10 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 04:08pm
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
2 Units Available
The Timbers at Towne Center
608 NE 86th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Timbers is located at the epicenter of northwest, culture, commere & cuisine.
Last updated June 11 at 12:04am
Northeast Hazel Dell
4 Units Available
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
$
Northeast Hazel Dell
28 Units Available
Bridge Creek
9211 NE 15th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
892 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly homes a short drive away from downtown Portland. These feature plush carpeting, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Common resident amenities include a fitness center, pool and well-equipped business center.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
8513 Ne 14th Pl.
8513 Northeast 14th Avenue, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1598 sqft
Beautiful 2year old Townhome only one renter ever *Open floorplan. *3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, 1598 square feet. *Large Master Bedroom that looks over Greenspace. *Quite setting backs to protected greenspace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Felida - Starcrest
1 Unit Available
12709 NW 25th Avenue
12709 Northwest 25th Avenue, Felida, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
3061 sqft
12709 NW 25th Avenue Available 07/22/20 Unique Felida Home 5 bed, 3.5 bath near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle Schools - This unique Felida neighborhood home near Felida Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School is impressive.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Starcrest
1 Unit Available
1318 NW 88th Street
1318 Northwest 88th Street, Lake Shore, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1487 sqft
1318 NW 88th Street Available 07/24/20 Gorgeous 3BD Ranch in West Hazel Dell! High End Finishes & Backyard Oasis! - Showings Start: 07/24/2020 Nestled in a quiet, established Hazel Dell neighborhood, this home features beautiful finishes and lots

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
2110 NE 97th Circle
2110 Northeast 97th Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2076 sqft
2110 NE 97th Circle Available 07/03/20 3 bed 2.5 Bath Home in East Hazel Dell Near Hwy 99 - 3 bed 2.5 bath home with great curb appeal. This home is located near NE 99th Street and 25th Ave. Close to shopping and easy access to I-5 or I-205.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
3610 NE 81st Circle
3610 Northeast 81st Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2080 sqft
SKYVIEW HIGH - Beautiful 3 Bed 3.5 bath plus large bonus room - Town home with 2 Car Garage - Minutes to the freeway for easy commuting to Portland or anywhere within Southwest Washington.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pleasant Valley
1 Unit Available
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5
13216 Northeast Salmon Creek Avenue, Mount Vista, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
13216 NE Salmon Creek Ave #S-5 Available 06/20/20 1 Bed, 1 Bath Condo in Salmon Creek with Community Pool and Clubhouse - 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor condo located in Salmon Creek has gorgeous community grounds.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
1807 NE 89th Circle
1807 Northeast 89th Circle, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1350 sqft
Two-Story Home on Quiet Street - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Living room with gas fireplace opens to dining area and kitchen with range, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, and microwave provided. Laundry with washer/dryer hookups. Electric wall heat.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
8115 NE 36th Ct
8115 Northeast 36th Court, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1512 sqft
SKYVIEW HIGH - 3 Bed 2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage - Minutes to the freeway for easy commuting to Portland or anywhere within Southwest Washington. Many features with the following highlighted below: - 3 Bed 2.5 Bath 1512 sq ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
1525 NE 87th Way
1525 Northeast 87th Way, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1742 sqft
Available Soon - 3 Bedroom Townhome in Hazel Dell - Available Soon - 3 Bedroom Townhome in Hazel Dell, 2.5 Bath. All bedrooms on upper level. Kitchen has an island, refrigerator, range, dishwasher, built-in microwave and a pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast Hazel Dell-Starcrest
1 Unit Available
405 NE 85th St K
405 Northeast 85th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1116 sqft
Spacious Condo, Appliances included, Garage, Gated - Property Id: 27870 Splendid spacious Condo for rent, Lower level Condo located in a quiet gated community, Convenient location, near major Freeways, 15 minutes to PDX, shopping centers, parks &

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Northeast Hazel Dell
1 Unit Available
3009 NE 95th St
3009 Northeast 95th Street, Hazel Dell, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1668 sqft
3009 NE 95th St Available 04/10/20 REFRESHED Single Story 3 Bed 2.5 Bath with 2 Car Garage and Fully Fenced Backyard - 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath is ideal for those that need single story living.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:46am
Harney Heights
4 Units Available
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
Walnut Grove
17 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Esther Short
13 Units Available
Riverwest
700 Waterfront Way, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,440
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,030
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1195 sqft
It’s not often we have the chance to see history in the making. A bustling riverfront community is rising on the Vancouver Waterfront.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
City Guide for Salmon Creek, WA

"Roll on Columbia, roll on. Your power is turning our darkness to dawn. So roll on Columbia, roll on." - Woody Guthrie

Woody Guthrie was an Oklahoma boy who had never seen the Columbia River when he wrote this song for Washington State. "Roll On, Columbia" was one of 26 propaganda songs Guthrie was commissioned to write for the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). BPA's job was to sell and distribute hydroelectric power produced by dams on the Columbia River. Salmon Creek is a tributary of the mighty Columbia River and the small settlement was named by the early pioneers for the salmon runs along the creek. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Salmon Creek, WA

Salmon Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

