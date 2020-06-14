113 Apartments for rent in Salmon Creek, WA with garage

"Roll on Columbia, roll on. Your power is turning our darkness to dawn. So roll on Columbia, roll on." - Woody Guthrie

Woody Guthrie was an Oklahoma boy who had never seen the Columbia River when he wrote this song for Washington State. "Roll On, Columbia" was one of 26 propaganda songs Guthrie was commissioned to write for the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA). BPA's job was to sell and distribute hydroelectric power produced by dams on the Columbia River. Salmon Creek is a tributary of the mighty Columbia River and the small settlement was named by the early pioneers for the salmon runs along the creek. See more