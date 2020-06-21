Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court on-site laundry parking playground garage

166 N 43rd Place Available 07/06/20 Newer Upscale 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Popular Pioneer Canyon! - Two Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. Modern townhouse with great room style living room, dining area, and kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and disposal, bonus area located upstairs. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Heat pump and A/C. Single car garage with electric opener, low maintenance front yard with artificial lawn. Located in brand new Pioneer Canyon neighborhood, unit has view overlooking community park with large covered picnic area, basketball court, playground, and miles of paved walking trails, quick I-5 and 205 access, and near Ilani Casino and Vancouver Clinic Ridgefield location, approx. 1630 sq. ft., built in 2016, 98642. SM PET NEGO *BK



Holding Deposit $350 - Security Deposit (inc. holding) $1400



We use an independent, third-party pet screening vendor for all our tenant prospects. To help ensure ALL of our residents understand our pet and animal-related policies we require EVERYONE to complete a third-party screening and review process regardless of having a pet or animal. This process ensures we have formalized pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments and accurate pet / animal records.

There is a nominal fee for a household pet screening Pet Profile. This is a separate charge from the rental application fee. There is no ($0) charge for an assistance animal accommodation request and no ($0) charge for a 'No Pet / Animal' profile. Please visit https://investwestmanagement.petscreening.com to get started.



While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).



(RLNE5848698)