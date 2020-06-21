All apartments in Ridgefield
Find more places like 166 N 43rd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ridgefield, WA
/
166 N 43rd Place
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

166 N 43rd Place

166 North 43rd Place · (360) 975-7666 ext. 131
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ridgefield
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

166 North 43rd Place, Ridgefield, WA 98642

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 166 N 43rd Place · Avail. Jul 6

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
166 N 43rd Place Available 07/06/20 Newer Upscale 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome in Popular Pioneer Canyon! - Two Story, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. Modern townhouse with great room style living room, dining area, and kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances including range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and disposal, bonus area located upstairs. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. Heat pump and A/C. Single car garage with electric opener, low maintenance front yard with artificial lawn. Located in brand new Pioneer Canyon neighborhood, unit has view overlooking community park with large covered picnic area, basketball court, playground, and miles of paved walking trails, quick I-5 and 205 access, and near Ilani Casino and Vancouver Clinic Ridgefield location, approx. 1630 sq. ft., built in 2016, 98642. SM PET NEGO *BK

Holding Deposit $350 - Security Deposit (inc. holding) $1400

We use an independent, third-party pet screening vendor for all our tenant prospects. To help ensure ALL of our residents understand our pet and animal-related policies we require EVERYONE to complete a third-party screening and review process regardless of having a pet or animal. This process ensures we have formalized pet and animal-related policy acknowledgments and accurate pet / animal records.
There is a nominal fee for a household pet screening Pet Profile. This is a separate charge from the rental application fee. There is no ($0) charge for an assistance animal accommodation request and no ($0) charge for a 'No Pet / Animal' profile. Please visit https://investwestmanagement.petscreening.com to get started.

While our vacant properties are cleaned once at turnover, please be aware that it is logistically impossible to sanitize the units between viewings, or prior to move-in. To reduce any possible risk, we ask that you not touch anything while in the unit, and wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after re locking the unit. For new move-ins, you may wish to perform your own sanitation of surfaces (with a non-damaging cleaner).

(RLNE5848698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 N 43rd Place have any available units?
166 N 43rd Place has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 166 N 43rd Place have?
Some of 166 N 43rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 N 43rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
166 N 43rd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 N 43rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 N 43rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 166 N 43rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 166 N 43rd Place does offer parking.
Does 166 N 43rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 166 N 43rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 N 43rd Place have a pool?
No, 166 N 43rd Place does not have a pool.
Does 166 N 43rd Place have accessible units?
No, 166 N 43rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 166 N 43rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 166 N 43rd Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 166 N 43rd Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 166 N 43rd Place has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 166 N 43rd Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Acero Ridgefield
4125 S Settler Drive
Ridgefield, WA 98642

Similar Pages

Ridgefield 1 BedroomsRidgefield 2 Bedrooms
Ridgefield Apartments with GarageRidgefield Apartments with Pool
Ridgefield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, OR
Wilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAMcMinnville, OR
Brush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, ORNewberg, ORLongview, WABull Mountain, ORWalnut Grove, WASandy, ORBattle Ground, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity