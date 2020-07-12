Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

909 Sanford Ave. Available 08/10/20 909 Sanford Ave - This 2017 built home is in a great central Richland neighborhood. 3 bed/2 bath rambler. Open floor plan through living, dining, & kitchen areas. Laminate floors through living area, carpeted in bedrooms. All kitchen appliances included. Driveway for off-street parking, covered patio & underground sprinklers in low maintenance yard. Back yard is fenced. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2944182)