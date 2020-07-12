All apartments in Richland
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

909 Sanford Ave.

909 Sanford Avenue · (509) 735-0165
Location

909 Sanford Avenue, Richland, WA 99352

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 909 Sanford Ave. · Avail. Aug 10

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
909 Sanford Ave. Available 08/10/20 909 Sanford Ave - This 2017 built home is in a great central Richland neighborhood. 3 bed/2 bath rambler. Open floor plan through living, dining, & kitchen areas. Laminate floors through living area, carpeted in bedrooms. All kitchen appliances included. Driveway for off-street parking, covered patio & underground sprinklers in low maintenance yard. Back yard is fenced. For school boundary information, please check the Community Info section of the Crown Property Management website at www.crownpropertymanagement.com. For more information, please call (509) 735-0165.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2944182)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Sanford Ave. have any available units?
909 Sanford Ave. has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 909 Sanford Ave. have?
Some of 909 Sanford Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 Sanford Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
909 Sanford Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Sanford Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 909 Sanford Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Richland.
Does 909 Sanford Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 909 Sanford Ave. offers parking.
Does 909 Sanford Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Sanford Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Sanford Ave. have a pool?
No, 909 Sanford Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 909 Sanford Ave. have accessible units?
No, 909 Sanford Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Sanford Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Sanford Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Sanford Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 909 Sanford Ave. has units with air conditioning.
