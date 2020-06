Amenities

dishwasher microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Available for Rent is one side of this Duplex in the Heart of Richland. With almost 1500 sqft and a huge backyard your family will love. Inside you will find that it is STUNNING! Wide open living area and dining room. Appliances included: Dishwasher, Microwave and Refrigerator. As well as Central Heating and Air. W/ D Hookups. Tenant is Responsible for all utilities. Fence around the property is being built.