Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

The Berkshire

Open Now until 6pm
1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S · (833) 291-3728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Receive a $1,000 Gift Card on Select Homes!*
Location

1300 Eagle Ridge Dr S, Renton, WA 98055

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit S1131 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit K2075 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Unit L2083 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit C1022 · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit C2021 · Avail. now

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit J2069 · Avail. now

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Berkshire.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
internet access
internet cafe
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Don’t miss your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Renton, WA. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life. Located in Renton, WA, with easy access to 405 and 167, the Berkshire apartments is just minutes away from all of the shopping, dining, and entertainment that nearby Renton has to offer.

The Berkshire Apartments offers a wide selection of unique one and two-bedroom apartment homes that feature exclusive community and household amenities like a 24-hour fitness center, outdoor swimming pools, and walk-in closets.

Come enjoy our picturesque pool, stroll through our pet friendly community with your favorite furry companion, or have a day out on the town in nearby Renton. We know you deserve the very best in apartmen

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $46 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $225 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carport $40/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Berkshire have any available units?
The Berkshire has 17 units available starting at $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Renton, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Renton Rent Report.
What amenities does The Berkshire have?
Some of The Berkshire's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Berkshire currently offering any rent specials?
The Berkshire is offering the following rent specials: Receive a $1,000 Gift Card on Select Homes!*
Is The Berkshire pet-friendly?
Yes, The Berkshire is pet friendly.
Does The Berkshire offer parking?
Yes, The Berkshire offers parking.
Does The Berkshire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Berkshire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Berkshire have a pool?
Yes, The Berkshire has a pool.
Does The Berkshire have accessible units?
No, The Berkshire does not have accessible units.
Does The Berkshire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Berkshire has units with dishwashers.
