Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
518 W. Pioneer Ave
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

518 W. Pioneer Ave

518 West Pioneer · No Longer Available
Location

518 West Pioneer, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
518 W. Pioneer Ave Available 08/01/19 Amazing luxury 1915 Craftsman Home in Puyallup - - Address: 518 W. Pioneer, Puyallup, WA 98371

Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 3 Bedrooms + 2 Bonus Rooms
Bathroom(s): 2.5
Parking: 2 Car Detached Garage
Square Ft: Approx. 2,522
Heating: Forced Air and Cadets
Cooling: NO AIR CONDITIONING. NO COOLING.
Floor(s): Hardwood, Tile, and Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Approx. August 1st. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!
Animals: No Pets
Rent: $2,495.00
Deposit: $2,450.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Here is your chance to live in a turn of the century 1915 Craftsman home that shines from the inside out! This home is located in a prime location of downtown Puyallup just minutes away from restaurants, shopping, library, schools, and the commuter train station.

Amazing luxury 1915 Craftsman Home
Stunning Kitchen w/many upgrades
- Natural & Built-in Lighting Throughout
- Floor to Ceiling Wood Cabinets
- Granite Countertops
- Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Flooring
Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances
- Double Door Fridge
- Dishwasher
- Gas Stove
- Microwave
Elegant Formal Dining Room
- Unique wall to wall built in buffet
- Wood wainscoting with plate rail
- Stunning box beam ceilings
Open Living Room
- Gas fireplace
- Leaded glass windows
Master Bedroom on Main Level
- Refinished Original Hardwood Flooring
- Spacious Walk-in Closet w/built in shelving
Uniquely Designed Master Bathroom
- Double Sink W/Granite Countertops
- Stand up Glass & Tile Shower
- Soaking tub
- Tile Flooring
Bonus Room/Den/Sunroom
- Located Downstairs
- Beautiful Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Flooring
- Half Bath
- Large Multi-pane Windows
- Vaulted Ceiling
Laundry Room
- Located Downstairs
- Washer & Dryer
- Water Tank
- Downstairs Stereo system
Small study off of the living room
2 Additional Cozy Bedrooms
- Located Upstairs
1 Large Loft Area
- Located Upstairs
- Large Built in hidden storage
1 Full Large Bathroom
- Separate Tub & Glass Shower
- Tile Flooring
- Skylight
Bonus Room
- Located Upstairs
- Unique multi-paned windows

Additional Property Features:
Original Woodwork
Stunning Architectural Design
Original outside Chimney & Porch
Nicely Landscaped
Fenced Yard
2 Car Detached Garage
Private Walkway to and from Garage
Small Back Yard Deck
Fully Renovated

School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.

Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4997237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 W. Pioneer Ave have any available units?
518 W. Pioneer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 W. Pioneer Ave have?
Some of 518 W. Pioneer Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 W. Pioneer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
518 W. Pioneer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 W. Pioneer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 518 W. Pioneer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 518 W. Pioneer Ave offer parking?
Yes, 518 W. Pioneer Ave offers parking.
Does 518 W. Pioneer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 W. Pioneer Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 W. Pioneer Ave have a pool?
No, 518 W. Pioneer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 518 W. Pioneer Ave have accessible units?
No, 518 W. Pioneer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 518 W. Pioneer Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 W. Pioneer Ave has units with dishwashers.
