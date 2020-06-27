Amenities
518 W. Pioneer Ave Available 08/01/19 Amazing luxury 1915 Craftsman Home in Puyallup - - Address: 518 W. Pioneer, Puyallup, WA 98371
Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 3 Bedrooms + 2 Bonus Rooms
Bathroom(s): 2.5
Parking: 2 Car Detached Garage
Square Ft: Approx. 2,522
Heating: Forced Air and Cadets
Cooling: NO AIR CONDITIONING. NO COOLING.
Floor(s): Hardwood, Tile, and Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Approx. August 1st. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!
Animals: No Pets
Rent: $2,495.00
Deposit: $2,450.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Here is your chance to live in a turn of the century 1915 Craftsman home that shines from the inside out! This home is located in a prime location of downtown Puyallup just minutes away from restaurants, shopping, library, schools, and the commuter train station.
Amazing luxury 1915 Craftsman Home
Stunning Kitchen w/many upgrades
- Natural & Built-in Lighting Throughout
- Floor to Ceiling Wood Cabinets
- Granite Countertops
- Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Flooring
Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances
- Double Door Fridge
- Dishwasher
- Gas Stove
- Microwave
Elegant Formal Dining Room
- Unique wall to wall built in buffet
- Wood wainscoting with plate rail
- Stunning box beam ceilings
Open Living Room
- Gas fireplace
- Leaded glass windows
Master Bedroom on Main Level
- Refinished Original Hardwood Flooring
- Spacious Walk-in Closet w/built in shelving
Uniquely Designed Master Bathroom
- Double Sink W/Granite Countertops
- Stand up Glass & Tile Shower
- Soaking tub
- Tile Flooring
Bonus Room/Den/Sunroom
- Located Downstairs
- Beautiful Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Flooring
- Half Bath
- Large Multi-pane Windows
- Vaulted Ceiling
Laundry Room
- Located Downstairs
- Washer & Dryer
- Water Tank
- Downstairs Stereo system
Small study off of the living room
2 Additional Cozy Bedrooms
- Located Upstairs
1 Large Loft Area
- Located Upstairs
- Large Built in hidden storage
1 Full Large Bathroom
- Separate Tub & Glass Shower
- Tile Flooring
- Skylight
Bonus Room
- Located Upstairs
- Unique multi-paned windows
Additional Property Features:
Original Woodwork
Stunning Architectural Design
Original outside Chimney & Porch
Nicely Landscaped
Fenced Yard
2 Car Detached Garage
Private Walkway to and from Garage
Small Back Yard Deck
Fully Renovated
School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.
Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.
If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
No Pets Allowed
