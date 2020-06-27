Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

518 W. Pioneer Ave Available 08/01/19 Amazing luxury 1915 Craftsman Home in Puyallup - - Address: 518 W. Pioneer, Puyallup, WA 98371



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 3 Bedrooms + 2 Bonus Rooms

Bathroom(s): 2.5

Parking: 2 Car Detached Garage

Square Ft: Approx. 2,522

Heating: Forced Air and Cadets

Cooling: NO AIR CONDITIONING. NO COOLING.

Floor(s): Hardwood, Tile, and Carpet

Gated Community: No

Available: Approx. August 1st. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!

Animals: No Pets

Rent: $2,495.00

Deposit: $2,450.00

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



Here is your chance to live in a turn of the century 1915 Craftsman home that shines from the inside out! This home is located in a prime location of downtown Puyallup just minutes away from restaurants, shopping, library, schools, and the commuter train station.



Amazing luxury 1915 Craftsman Home

Stunning Kitchen w/many upgrades

- Natural & Built-in Lighting Throughout

- Floor to Ceiling Wood Cabinets

- Granite Countertops

- Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Flooring

Upgraded Stainless Steel Appliances

- Double Door Fridge

- Dishwasher

- Gas Stove

- Microwave

Elegant Formal Dining Room

- Unique wall to wall built in buffet

- Wood wainscoting with plate rail

- Stunning box beam ceilings

Open Living Room

- Gas fireplace

- Leaded glass windows

Master Bedroom on Main Level

- Refinished Original Hardwood Flooring

- Spacious Walk-in Closet w/built in shelving

Uniquely Designed Master Bathroom

- Double Sink W/Granite Countertops

- Stand up Glass & Tile Shower

- Soaking tub

- Tile Flooring

Bonus Room/Den/Sunroom

- Located Downstairs

- Beautiful Brazilian Cherry Hardwood Flooring

- Half Bath

- Large Multi-pane Windows

- Vaulted Ceiling

Laundry Room

- Located Downstairs

- Washer & Dryer

- Water Tank

- Downstairs Stereo system

Small study off of the living room

2 Additional Cozy Bedrooms

- Located Upstairs

1 Large Loft Area

- Located Upstairs

- Large Built in hidden storage

1 Full Large Bathroom

- Separate Tub & Glass Shower

- Tile Flooring

- Skylight

Bonus Room

- Located Upstairs

- Unique multi-paned windows



Additional Property Features:

Original Woodwork

Stunning Architectural Design

Original outside Chimney & Porch

Nicely Landscaped

Fenced Yard

2 Car Detached Garage

Private Walkway to and from Garage

Small Back Yard Deck

Fully Renovated



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4997237)