All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 510 9th St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
510 9th St NW
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

510 9th St NW

510 9th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

510 9th Street Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Commuter Cottage Ready to Call Home- 12 minute stroll to the Sounder - 1944 Charmer with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in desirable Downtown Puyallup. Large light filled living room with laminate flooring and storage. White trim and doors throughout. Kitchen features eat in breakfast nook with vintage cabinetry and sunny over the sink window perfect to see who's coming up the walk.
Over-sized laundry room is off the kitchen with side door access, makes grocery toting a breeze. Second bedroom and hall bath with retro wall mount sink and easy linen storage. Master suite is huge! French doors leading out to private patio only make it feel bigger, laminate flooring, sunny on suite and large closet make this a relaxing spot to come home to each day.
Detached garage with one car opener and plenty of workshop space, good sized yard with shed and fully fenced for those furry friends.
All of these stellar features and more only minutes away from downtown amenities- restaurants, bars, Safeway and The Fair!

Vista Property Management
253.845.7368
Info@GoVista.net

(RLNE5632126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 9th St NW have any available units?
510 9th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
Is 510 9th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
510 9th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 9th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 510 9th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 510 9th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 510 9th St NW offers parking.
Does 510 9th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 510 9th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 9th St NW have a pool?
No, 510 9th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 510 9th St NW have accessible units?
No, 510 9th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 510 9th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 510 9th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 510 9th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 510 9th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPuyallup 2 Bedroom Apartments
Puyallup Apartments with ParkingPuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle