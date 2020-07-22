510 9th St NW

Amenities

Commuter Cottage Ready to Call Home- 12 minute stroll to the Sounder - 1944 Charmer with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths in desirable Downtown Puyallup. Large light filled living room with laminate flooring and storage. White trim and doors throughout. Kitchen features eat in breakfast nook with vintage cabinetry and sunny over the sink window perfect to see who's coming up the walk.

Over-sized laundry room is off the kitchen with side door access, makes grocery toting a breeze. Second bedroom and hall bath with retro wall mount sink and easy linen storage. Master suite is huge! French doors leading out to private patio only make it feel bigger, laminate flooring, sunny on suite and large closet make this a relaxing spot to come home to each day.

Detached garage with one car opener and plenty of workshop space, good sized yard with shed and fully fenced for those furry friends.

All of these stellar features and more only minutes away from downtown amenities- restaurants, bars, Safeway and The Fair!



