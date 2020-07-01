All apartments in Puyallup
408 18th St NW
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

408 18th St NW

408 18th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

408 18th Street Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
408 18th St NW, Puyallup 98371 - Located in the heart of downtown Puyallup. This cute 2 bd 1 bath home is welcoming and inviting. Nicely remodeled and ready for move in. Wood laminate flooring, all new bathroom, beautiful bright kitchen and new paint. Carport with shed and large yard that is welcome to gardening. Close to sounder, shopping and schools. Landscaping is provided. 650 minimum credit required. No pets, No smoking. $45 application fee per adult. Apply online @ MainStreetManagementWA.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5353528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 18th St NW have any available units?
408 18th St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
Is 408 18th St NW currently offering any rent specials?
408 18th St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 18th St NW pet-friendly?
No, 408 18th St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 408 18th St NW offer parking?
Yes, 408 18th St NW offers parking.
Does 408 18th St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 18th St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 18th St NW have a pool?
No, 408 18th St NW does not have a pool.
Does 408 18th St NW have accessible units?
No, 408 18th St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 408 18th St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 18th St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 18th St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 18th St NW does not have units with air conditioning.

