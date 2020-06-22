3210 Dunhill Lane

Amenities

Welcome to this great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! Complete with 2,360 sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and bonus room! Nestled in the exclusive Puyallup Highlands neighborhood, beside a nature preserve with quick access to local freeways for commuting and travel, near parks and trails for outdoor activities, minutes from South Hill Mall and downtown Puyallup with all of its shopping, dining and entertainment! Email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Step inside this beautiful home and notice the views from practically every window, neutral paint, trim and flooring for any decorating style. A half bath comes first followed by a great dining room centered on white built-ins for extra storage and beauty. The living room comes next with cozy fireplace with white mantel surround. The fantastic kitchen features rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and walk-in pantry. The eat-in dining area allows access to the outside. The backyard has a large patio and perfect for BBQ's and gatherings. Up the staircase are the 3 adorable bedrooms, hall bath bonus room. A convenient laundry room has washer & dryer included and shelving for extra storage. The great master boasts a large window for added light, walk-in closet and luxurious 5-piece ensuite bath complete with large soaking tub! Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.