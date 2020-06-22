All apartments in Puyallup
3210 Dunhill Lane
3210 Dunhill Lane

3210 Dunhill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3210 Dunhill Lane, Puyallup, WA 98372

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Welcome to this great 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! Complete with 2,360 sqft of living space, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and bonus room! Nestled in the exclusive Puyallup Highlands neighborhood, beside a nature preserve with quick access to local freeways for commuting and travel, near parks and trails for outdoor activities, minutes from South Hill Mall and downtown Puyallup with all of its shopping, dining and entertainment! Email our leasing team to schedule a showing today! Step inside this beautiful home and notice the views from practically every window, neutral paint, trim and flooring for any decorating style. A half bath comes first followed by a great dining room centered on white built-ins for extra storage and beauty. The living room comes next with cozy fireplace with white mantel surround. The fantastic kitchen features rich wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and walk-in pantry. The eat-in dining area allows access to the outside. The backyard has a large patio and perfect for BBQ&#39;s and gatherings. Up the staircase are the 3 adorable bedrooms, hall bath bonus room. A convenient laundry room has washer &amp; dryer included and shelving for extra storage. The great master boasts a large window for added light, walk-in closet and luxurious 5-piece ensuite bath complete with large soaking tub! Sorry, no pets! First FULL month&#39;s rent, deposit (equal to one month&#39;s rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Dunhill Lane have any available units?
3210 Dunhill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 Dunhill Lane have?
Some of 3210 Dunhill Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Dunhill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Dunhill Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Dunhill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3210 Dunhill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 3210 Dunhill Lane offer parking?
No, 3210 Dunhill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3210 Dunhill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 Dunhill Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Dunhill Lane have a pool?
No, 3210 Dunhill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3210 Dunhill Lane have accessible units?
No, 3210 Dunhill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Dunhill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3210 Dunhill Lane has units with dishwashers.
