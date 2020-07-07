3202 Highlands Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

WELCOME HOME! This adorable 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home sits on corner lot and is conveniently located 2 miles to SR 410 & HWY 167! Features include: double door entry into your luxurious master suite, recessed ceiling, spa-like master bath, XL soaking tub & WI closet! Gourmet kitchen & island open to great room w/ gas fireplace & formal dining. Come relax on your wrap around porch and enjoy the western exposure and stunning sunsets! Mature landscaping, sprinkler system & 2 car garage complete this home!