All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 3202 Highlands Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
3202 Highlands Boulevard
Last updated October 16 2019 at 4:50 AM

3202 Highlands Boulevard

3202 Highlands Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3202 Highlands Boulevard, Puyallup, WA 98372

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
WELCOME HOME! This adorable 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath home sits on corner lot and is conveniently located 2 miles to SR 410 & HWY 167! Features include: double door entry into your luxurious master suite, recessed ceiling, spa-like master bath, XL soaking tub & WI closet! Gourmet kitchen & island open to great room w/ gas fireplace & formal dining. Come relax on your wrap around porch and enjoy the western exposure and stunning sunsets! Mature landscaping, sprinkler system & 2 car garage complete this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3202 Highlands Boulevard have any available units?
3202 Highlands Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 3202 Highlands Boulevard have?
Some of 3202 Highlands Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3202 Highlands Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3202 Highlands Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3202 Highlands Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 3202 Highlands Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 3202 Highlands Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3202 Highlands Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3202 Highlands Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3202 Highlands Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3202 Highlands Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3202 Highlands Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3202 Highlands Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3202 Highlands Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3202 Highlands Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3202 Highlands Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Cambridge Apartments
737 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98372
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 BedroomsPuyallup 2 Bedrooms
Puyallup Apartments with GaragePuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WAParkland, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle