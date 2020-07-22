All apartments in Puyallup
Find more places like 1904 12th Avenue Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Puyallup, WA
/
1904 12th Avenue Northwest
Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:45 PM

1904 12th Avenue Northwest

1904 12th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Puyallup
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

1904 12th Avenue Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home on large lot! This home features gorgeous upgrades throughtout. The luxury kitchen features granite counters with a tile back splash. Plenty of natural light throughout the home. This home is conveniently located in downtown Puyallup! Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 12th Avenue Northwest have any available units?
1904 12th Avenue Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1904 12th Avenue Northwest have?
Some of 1904 12th Avenue Northwest's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 12th Avenue Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1904 12th Avenue Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 12th Avenue Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1904 12th Avenue Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1904 12th Avenue Northwest offer parking?
No, 1904 12th Avenue Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1904 12th Avenue Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 12th Avenue Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 12th Avenue Northwest have a pool?
No, 1904 12th Avenue Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1904 12th Avenue Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1904 12th Avenue Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 12th Avenue Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1904 12th Avenue Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Sun
12415 172nd St E
Puyallup, WA 98374
Bradley Park
2323 7th St SE
Puyallup, WA 98373
Deer Creek
6115 111th St E
Puyallup, WA 98373
Hamptons
2519 S Meridian St
Puyallup, WA 98373
Riverside Park Apartments
3107 E Main
Puyallup, WA 98372
Glacier Run Apartments
12020 Sunrise Blvd
Puyallup, WA 98374
Chestnut Hills
209 21st Ave SW
Puyallup, WA 98371
Brookstone at Edgewater
7513 177th St E
Puyallup, WA 98375

Similar Pages

Puyallup 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPuyallup 2 Bedroom Apartments
Puyallup Apartments with ParkingPuyallup Dog Friendly Apartments
Puyallup Pet Friendly ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WABurien, WALacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WAKenmore, WANorth Lynnwood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Cascadia CollegeBellevue College
City University of Seattle