1827 21st Ave SE Available 05/20/20 Stunning 4 bd w/ an amazing view of Mt. Rainier! - Breathtaking and newly renovated 4 bd + office, 2.5 ba, 3 car garage with approx. 2,632 SQ FT located on a large corner lot (10,000 SQ FT) with all the bells and whistles! This home is located in a peaceful, family-friendly neighborhood with a great view of Mt. Rainier. Extensive renovations include updated kitchen appliances, hardwood laminate flooring, updated washer and dryer set and more! Great room and master suite are equipped with a beautiful fireplace, larger master bathroom with tub and master walk-in closet. Outside youll find a peaceful setting with a fully fenced back yard, beautiful manicured lawn w/ timed sprinkler system, and large deck great for entertaining. This home is located in some of the best public-school districts that the state has to offer ranking 7/10 with lots of opportunities for educational growth! JBLM is approx. 20 minutes with plenty of backroads to travel to beat the morning or evening commute, near several grocery outlet stores and South Hill Mall.



Rent: $2,795.00

Security Deposit: $2,500.00



Website: www.nrbproperties.net

Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/



This home does have Air Conditioning and Cooling. This home is equipped with a Heat Pump. This home is equipped with a Sprinkler System.



Pets: Two pets (cats and dogs) are permitted with a weight limit of 30lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).



