Last updated April 18 2020 at 11:37 AM

1827 21st Ave SE

1827 21st Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1827 21st Avenue Southeast, Puyallup, WA 98372

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1827 21st Ave SE Available 05/20/20 Stunning 4 bd w/ an amazing view of Mt. Rainier! - Breathtaking and newly renovated 4 bd + office, 2.5 ba, 3 car garage with approx. 2,632 SQ FT located on a large corner lot (10,000 SQ FT) with all the bells and whistles! This home is located in a peaceful, family-friendly neighborhood with a great view of Mt. Rainier. Extensive renovations include updated kitchen appliances, hardwood laminate flooring, updated washer and dryer set and more! Great room and master suite are equipped with a beautiful fireplace, larger master bathroom with tub and master walk-in closet. Outside youll find a peaceful setting with a fully fenced back yard, beautiful manicured lawn w/ timed sprinkler system, and large deck great for entertaining. This home is located in some of the best public-school districts that the state has to offer ranking 7/10 with lots of opportunities for educational growth! JBLM is approx. 20 minutes with plenty of backroads to travel to beat the morning or evening commute, near several grocery outlet stores and South Hill Mall.

Rent: $2,795.00
Security Deposit: $2,500.00

Website: www.nrbproperties.net
Direct link to apply: https://apply.alliance2020.com/a/zpY/

This home does have Air Conditioning and Cooling. This home is equipped with a Heat Pump. This home is equipped with a Sprinkler System.

Pets: Two pets (cats and dogs) are permitted with a weight limit of 30lbs or less. If approved, you will be required to pay a minimum of $250 nonrefundable pet fee (per pet) and a minimum of $25 pet rent (per pet/per month).

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell. Website: www.nrbproperties.net.

(RLNE4844495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1827 21st Ave SE have any available units?
1827 21st Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1827 21st Ave SE have?
Some of 1827 21st Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1827 21st Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1827 21st Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1827 21st Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1827 21st Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1827 21st Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1827 21st Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1827 21st Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1827 21st Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1827 21st Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1827 21st Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1827 21st Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1827 21st Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1827 21st Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1827 21st Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
