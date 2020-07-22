Amenities

1821 W Stewart Puyallup WA 98371 - Welcome home to this beautiful house located in downtown Puyallup. Built in the late 1950's, this charming 3 bdrm 1 bath home consists of a lot of originals that make this house unique, including the hardwood floors in the bedrooms. An open living room with fireplace that leads into a dining area right off of the kitchen. Convenient, separate laundry/mud room with a door to the backyard. Covered back patio for sitting and enjoying your mornings and afternoons. 1 car garage with door access to the back yard. Close to the sounder, freeways, shopping and local schools. $100 water, sewer and landscaping monthly charge. No pets, No smoking. 650 credit score or better required. $45 application fee per adult. Apply online @ www.MainStreetManagementWA.com.



