1816 21st St South East

Amenities
Savor your own private retreat, yet drive minutes to all the amenities Puyallup has to offer! This beautiful home is in pristine condition! The home boasts 3,150 sqft, 5 beds 3 bath with a Magnificent Master Suite, 5 piece Bath, Walk-in Closet & Viewing Deck. Generous Kitchen, Stainless appliances & Granite counter tops. The home is equipped with ample 3 car garage, and loads of storage space. $2,650/month+ $7 processing & reporting fee. Deposit is equal to the rent. There is an additional one time $157 admin processing fee.Small Pets Ok, $500 deposit for 1 pet, $750 for 2 pets. Non Smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil back-ground checks. Excellent rental history, income 3 times monthly rent, Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be must be submitted upon application. Call or Text Erin@ 253.882.9032