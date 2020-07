Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage courtyard carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/776f5700ac ---- This 2 bedroom duplex features tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, new carpet throughout, large backyard, a new deck, and a detached garage located near Good Samaritan Hospital, close to shopping and the busline. **Shed in backyard not included**