1117 10th Ave. NW B

Amenities
Unit B Available 06/07/19 3 Bed Duplex close to downtown - Property Id: 122705
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story duplex has recently renovated flooring, is located 2 blocks from Sam Peach Park, 5 blocks from the Puyallup River Trail, and only a 5 minute drive to downtown Puyallup. This property features a fully fenced back yard, walk out balcony off the master bedroom, laminate flooring downstairs, and a new gas range.
Newly installed blinds in the bedrooms, kitchen, and living room.
Washer and dryer hookups, but a washer and dryer can be negotiated.
Minimum Requirements:
- Income 2.5 times rent
- Clean background check
- No past evictions
- Current and past landlord references
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122705
