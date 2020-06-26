All apartments in Puyallup
1117 10th Ave. NW B
1117 10th Ave. NW B

1117 10th Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1117 10th Avenue Northwest, Puyallup, WA 98371

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit B Available 06/07/19 3 Bed Duplex close to downtown - Property Id: 122705

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story duplex has recently renovated flooring, is located 2 blocks from Sam Peach Park, 5 blocks from the Puyallup River Trail, and only a 5 minute drive to downtown Puyallup. This property features a fully fenced back yard, walk out balcony off the master bedroom, laminate flooring downstairs, and a new gas range.

Newly installed blinds in the bedrooms, kitchen, and living room.

Washer and dryer hookups, but a washer and dryer can be negotiated.

Minimum Requirements:
- Income 2.5 times rent
- Clean background check
- No past evictions
- Current and past landlord references
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122705
Property Id 122705

(RLNE4893849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 10th Ave. NW B have any available units?
1117 10th Ave. NW B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 10th Ave. NW B have?
Some of 1117 10th Ave. NW B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 10th Ave. NW B currently offering any rent specials?
1117 10th Ave. NW B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 10th Ave. NW B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1117 10th Ave. NW B is pet friendly.
Does 1117 10th Ave. NW B offer parking?
No, 1117 10th Ave. NW B does not offer parking.
Does 1117 10th Ave. NW B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 10th Ave. NW B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 10th Ave. NW B have a pool?
No, 1117 10th Ave. NW B does not have a pool.
Does 1117 10th Ave. NW B have accessible units?
No, 1117 10th Ave. NW B does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 10th Ave. NW B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 10th Ave. NW B has units with dishwashers.
