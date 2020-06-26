1117 10th Ave. NW B

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit B Available 06/07/19 3 Bed Duplex close to downtown - Property Id: 122705



This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story duplex has recently renovated flooring, is located 2 blocks from Sam Peach Park, 5 blocks from the Puyallup River Trail, and only a 5 minute drive to downtown Puyallup. This property features a fully fenced back yard, walk out balcony off the master bedroom, laminate flooring downstairs, and a new gas range.



Newly installed blinds in the bedrooms, kitchen, and living room.



Washer and dryer hookups, but a washer and dryer can be negotiated.



Minimum Requirements:

- Income 2.5 times rent

- Clean background check

- No past evictions

- Current and past landlord references

