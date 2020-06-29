1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular opportunity to lease a home within the Arborvue Estates. This design is energized with an abundance of natural lighting, large space, and impeccable features. Upon entry, the den creates a professional and personal flex space or as a private study. Your gourmet kitchen features modern stainless steel appliances, gas range, enormous walk-around pantry, chef's island, and opens to the great room and dining space. Natural light abounds in the main living area due to the scene-setting window walls from the outdoor patio. Step outside to your covered patio with an elegant gas fireplace and revel in the views of your fenced-in backyard. Perfect space for entertaining guests and year-round lounging. The upper level features three large sized bedrooms all with large windows for an abundance of light and all boast walk-in closets. Your expansive master suite that overlooks the cul-d-sac features a 5-piece luxury bathroom; don't miss the enormous soaking tub! Contact Trevor for a private viewing (206) 949-4081 or trevor@seattlerentalgroup.com