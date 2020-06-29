All apartments in Puyallup
1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw

1109 28th Avenue Court Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1109 28th Avenue Court Southwest, Puyallup, WA 98373

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular opportunity to lease a home within the Arborvue Estates. This design is energized with an abundance of natural lighting, large space, and impeccable features. Upon entry, the den creates a professional and personal flex space or as a private study. Your gourmet kitchen features modern stainless steel appliances, gas range, enormous walk-around pantry, chef's island, and opens to the great room and dining space. Natural light abounds in the main living area due to the scene-setting window walls from the outdoor patio. Step outside to your covered patio with an elegant gas fireplace and revel in the views of your fenced-in backyard. Perfect space for entertaining guests and year-round lounging. The upper level features three large sized bedrooms all with large windows for an abundance of light and all boast walk-in closets. Your expansive master suite that overlooks the cul-d-sac features a 5-piece luxury bathroom; don't miss the enormous soaking tub! Contact Trevor for a private viewing (206) 949-4081 or trevor@seattlerentalgroup.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw have any available units?
1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Puyallup, WA.
How much is rent in Puyallup, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Puyallup Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw have?
Some of 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw currently offering any rent specials?
1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw pet-friendly?
No, 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Puyallup.
Does 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw offer parking?
Yes, 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw offers parking.
Does 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw have a pool?
No, 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw does not have a pool.
Does 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw have accessible units?
No, 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 28th Avenue Ct Sw has units with dishwashers.
