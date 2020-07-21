All apartments in Poulsbo
1264 Cameo Ct
1264 Cameo Ct

1264 Northeast Cameo Court · No Longer Available
Location

1264 Northeast Cameo Court, Poulsbo, WA 98370

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1264 Cameo Ct Available 10/01/19 Grand 3 bedroom home with well landscaped grounds - Elegant 3 bedroom home on Cameo Court in the Forest Rock neighborhood. This grand home is situated on a cul-de-sac and is convenient to down-town Poulsbo. Vaulted ceilings in living room, gas fireplace, open staircase and skylights. Neutrally painted inside and out, gorgeous hardwood floors, plenty of wall to wall carpet and plantation shutters make this home a must see. Private setting and backs onto a green belt on over a quarter acre lot. Available end of September. Limited showing times available and please do not disturb the current tenants. Please call 360-698-8200 to set up a time for a showing.

(RLNE4381148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 Cameo Ct have any available units?
1264 Cameo Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Poulsbo, WA.
What amenities does 1264 Cameo Ct have?
Some of 1264 Cameo Ct's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 Cameo Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1264 Cameo Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 Cameo Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1264 Cameo Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1264 Cameo Ct offer parking?
No, 1264 Cameo Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1264 Cameo Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1264 Cameo Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 Cameo Ct have a pool?
No, 1264 Cameo Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1264 Cameo Ct have accessible units?
No, 1264 Cameo Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 Cameo Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1264 Cameo Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1264 Cameo Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1264 Cameo Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
