1264 Cameo Ct Available 10/01/19 Grand 3 bedroom home with well landscaped grounds - Elegant 3 bedroom home on Cameo Court in the Forest Rock neighborhood. This grand home is situated on a cul-de-sac and is convenient to down-town Poulsbo. Vaulted ceilings in living room, gas fireplace, open staircase and skylights. Neutrally painted inside and out, gorgeous hardwood floors, plenty of wall to wall carpet and plantation shutters make this home a must see. Private setting and backs onto a green belt on over a quarter acre lot. Available end of September. Limited showing times available and please do not disturb the current tenants. Please call 360-698-8200 to set up a time for a showing.



