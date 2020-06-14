/
1 bedroom apartments
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Poulsbo, WA
9 Units Available
Arendal Apartments
21110 Viking Way Northwest, Poulsbo, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
781 sqft
Embrace the charm of the Kitsap Peninsula at Arendal on Viking. Arendal is ideally located alongside the Olympic Mountains just 49 miles north of Tacoma and a quick ferry ride away from Seattle.
18 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
706 sqft
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
617 sqft
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
15 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
648 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
21 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
831 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
795 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
13 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
596 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Battle Point
1 Unit Available
5784 Tolo Road
5784 Northeast Tolo Road, Bainbridge Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Darling craftsman cottage now available - Darling private cottage tucked away on a gorgeous piece of property just minutes to Battle Point Park and downtown Winslow.
8 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
20 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
792 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Sheridan Park
1 Unit Available
2131 Wyoming Street
2131 Northeast Wyoming Street, Enetai, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Manette/Illahee area of Bremerton - Available 5/1/20 Private 1 bedroom 1 bath one level duplex on the edge of Manette and Illahee on a dead end street.
1 Unit Available
10173 Manley Rd Red house
10173 Manley Road Northwest, Seabeck, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
507 sqft
Cozy & Rustic Seabeck home on the water with dock access! - This cozy Seabeck home is right on the water and less than 10 mins from Silverdale! This little piece of heaven is located right on Big Beef Harbor with beautiful views of the Hood Canal!
1 Unit Available
3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast
3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
698 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bedroom condo in one of Kitsap County’s best-maintained complexes. Featuring beautiful laminate flooring, carpeting, and a gorgeous bathroom with large walk-in shower.
