Port Orchard, WA
4380 Andasio Loop SE
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

4380 Andasio Loop SE

4380 Andasio Loop SE · No Longer Available
Location

4380 Andasio Loop SE, Port Orchard, WA 98366

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
Brand New Construction, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Anasio Village - This new construction home is approx. 2018 sq. ft and offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with an open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counter tops, new appliances, a large island and walk-in pantry. The living room features a gas fireplace and opens to the kitchen and dining area. Upstairs is a bonus area with built in desk. The spacious master has an attached 5 piece master bathroom and a large walk-in closet. There are two other bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Washer and dryer are included. Attached 2 car garage and fenced backyard. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

4380 Andasio Loop SE
Port Orchard, WA 98366

Rent: $2,150.00/ month
Deposit: $2,050.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available Now
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

(RLNE5626954)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4380 Andasio Loop SE have any available units?
4380 Andasio Loop SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Port Orchard, WA.
What amenities does 4380 Andasio Loop SE have?
Some of 4380 Andasio Loop SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4380 Andasio Loop SE currently offering any rent specials?
4380 Andasio Loop SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4380 Andasio Loop SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 4380 Andasio Loop SE is pet friendly.
Does 4380 Andasio Loop SE offer parking?
Yes, 4380 Andasio Loop SE offers parking.
Does 4380 Andasio Loop SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4380 Andasio Loop SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4380 Andasio Loop SE have a pool?
No, 4380 Andasio Loop SE does not have a pool.
Does 4380 Andasio Loop SE have accessible units?
No, 4380 Andasio Loop SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4380 Andasio Loop SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4380 Andasio Loop SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4380 Andasio Loop SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4380 Andasio Loop SE does not have units with air conditioning.

