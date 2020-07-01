Amenities

Brand New Construction, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Anasio Village - This new construction home is approx. 2018 sq. ft and offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms with an open floor plan. The kitchen features granite counter tops, new appliances, a large island and walk-in pantry. The living room features a gas fireplace and opens to the kitchen and dining area. Upstairs is a bonus area with built in desk. The spacious master has an attached 5 piece master bathroom and a large walk-in closet. There are two other bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Washer and dryer are included. Attached 2 car garage and fenced backyard. No Smoking and Pets Negotiable.



4380 Andasio Loop SE

Port Orchard, WA 98366



Rent: $2,150.00/ month

Deposit: $2,050.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available Now

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



