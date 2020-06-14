/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
19 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Orchard, WA
11 Units Available
Atlas Apartments
1800 Sidney Ave, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
669 sqft
"Just Right" Living™ in Washington State never looked so good! Atlas Apartments offers the very best of the Pacific Northwest in a three-story, garden-style community.
2 Units Available
Clubhouse at Port Orchard
1920 Southeast Larch Lane, Port Orchard, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,260
542 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Results within 1 mile of Port Orchard
3 Units Available
Waterview
1617 West Admiralty Heights Lane, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
697 sqft
WaterView is a tranquil community where nature meets modern living.
18 Units Available
Mariners' Glen Apartment Homes
3418 SE Navigation Ln, Parkwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,212
612 sqft
Close to WA-16, WA-160, Southworth-Fauntleroy ferry to Seattle, South Kitsap Regional Park, Marcus Whitman Junior High, South Kitsap High, Sinclair Inlet. Amenities include dry spa, nature walking path, indoor raquetball, indoor year-round pool, off-leash dog park, business center.
Downtown Bremerton
1 Unit Available
400 Washington Ave #211
400 Washington Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
788 sqft
400 Washington Ave #211 Available 11/12/19 Waterfront 1BR/1 BA unit at The 400 minutes from ferry and PSNS. - Stunning custom waterfront condo in the marvelous 400 in downtown Bremerton.
Results within 5 miles of Port Orchard
Manette
6 Units Available
SeaGlass Village
1619 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
SeaGlass Village lies on over 20 acres of land in Bremerton’s Manette neighborhood, just west of Seattle.
1 Unit Available
1050 Alaska Ave E
1050 Alaska Avenue East, Manchester, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
668 sqft
1050 Alaska Ave E Available 06/29/20 COMPLETELY REMODELED 1 BED 1 BATH! - Jump on this cozy 1 Bed 1 Bath fast because it will not last long! You'll notice the care this remodel went through with the wood accent walls in the living room and tile
Sheridan Park
1 Unit Available
2131 Wyoming Street
2131 Northeast Wyoming Street, Enetai, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
1 Bedroom Manette/Illahee area of Bremerton - Available 5/1/20 Private 1 bedroom 1 bath one level duplex on the edge of Manette and Illahee on a dead end street.
1 Unit Available
140 S. Cambrian Avenue Unit A
140 Cambrian Avenue South, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$995
800 sqft
One Bedroom in Navy Yard City - 1 bed 1 bath home with large eat in kitchen, large bedroom with double closets and full bath. Fresh paint and flooring. Lower storage area, covered parking and laundry area.
1 Unit Available
3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast
3390 Narrows View Lane Northeast, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
698 sqft
Recently remodeled 1 bedroom condo in one of Kitsap County’s best-maintained complexes. Featuring beautiful laminate flooring, carpeting, and a gorgeous bathroom with large walk-in shower.
Results within 10 miles of Port Orchard
8 Units Available
Village Fair
309 NE Fairgrounds Rd, Bremerton, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
623 sqft
Village Fair is a sprawling community set in a lush green landscape, surrounding an outdoor pool, playground, newly renovated clubhouse, fitness center, and more! Find a place to call your own, where nature meets modern living.
18 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
706 sqft
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.
7 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,226
617 sqft
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
15 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
648 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
21 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,444
831 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
20 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
792 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
795 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
13 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,419
596 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Battle Point
1 Unit Available
5784 Tolo Road
5784 Northeast Tolo Road, Bainbridge Island, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
800 sqft
Darling craftsman cottage now available - Darling private cottage tucked away on a gorgeous piece of property just minutes to Battle Point Park and downtown Winslow.
