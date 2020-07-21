All apartments in Pierce County
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

14911 164th Ave KPN

14911 164th Avenue Kp North · No Longer Available
Location

14911 164th Avenue Kp North, Pierce County, WA 98329

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Gig Harbor Retreat - Application Pending:

Come home and relax in this 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler on a private 1/2 acre lot. Property is located on a very quiet setting with apple trees, cherry trees, grapes and roses. Open concept living space with tile and wood floors and gas fireplace in the family room. If you are looking for a quiet peaceful place, this is it. This property also has access to miles of trails for riding, hiking, biking.

Water is $50 monthly flat fee.Single small pet considered with $25 monthly pet fee.

- No full time RV's permitted
- No Large Breed Dogs
- Strict credit and background requirements

James@Havenrent.com

#1054

(RLNE5037878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

