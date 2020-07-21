14911 164th Ave KPN

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Gig Harbor Retreat - Application Pending:



Come home and relax in this 3 bedroom 2 bath rambler on a private 1/2 acre lot. Property is located on a very quiet setting with apple trees, cherry trees, grapes and roses. Open concept living space with tile and wood floors and gas fireplace in the family room. If you are looking for a quiet peaceful place, this is it. This property also has access to miles of trails for riding, hiking, biking.



Water is $50 monthly flat fee.Single small pet considered with $25 monthly pet fee.



- No full time RV's permitted

- No Large Breed Dogs

- Strict credit and background requirements



James@Havenrent.com



#1054



(RLNE5037878)