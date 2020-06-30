917 152nd St E

Amenities

in unit laundry garage extra storage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

Move in Ready 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Spanaway - Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath is very clean and move in ready. Features attached oversize 1 car garage with extra storage and large fenced back yard. Recent updates include new carpets, fresh paint, new flooring, and new forced air furnace! Great location in Spanaway. No pets please. Additional $50.00 flat rate water charge to the tenant per month.



Rental Requirements

~Minimum Credit score 600 (All Adults)

~Verifiable Monthly Income of $3,700.00 or more

~Good and Verifiable rental history 2 years or more

~1 year lease minimum



#809



Richard@havenrent.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4338941)