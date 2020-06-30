All apartments in Parkland
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

917 152nd St E

917 152nd Street East · No Longer Available
Location

917 152nd Street East, Parkland, WA 98445
Parkland

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in Ready 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Spanaway - Affordable 2 bedroom 1 bath is very clean and move in ready. Features attached oversize 1 car garage with extra storage and large fenced back yard. Recent updates include new carpets, fresh paint, new flooring, and new forced air furnace! Great location in Spanaway. No pets please. Additional $50.00 flat rate water charge to the tenant per month.

Rental Requirements
~Minimum Credit score 600 (All Adults)
~Verifiable Monthly Income of $3,700.00 or more
~Good and Verifiable rental history 2 years or more
~1 year lease minimum

#809

Richard@havenrent.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4338941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 917 152nd St E have any available units?
917 152nd St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 917 152nd St E have?
Some of 917 152nd St E's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 917 152nd St E currently offering any rent specials?
917 152nd St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 917 152nd St E pet-friendly?
No, 917 152nd St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 917 152nd St E offer parking?
Yes, 917 152nd St E offers parking.
Does 917 152nd St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 917 152nd St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 917 152nd St E have a pool?
No, 917 152nd St E does not have a pool.
Does 917 152nd St E have accessible units?
No, 917 152nd St E does not have accessible units.
Does 917 152nd St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 917 152nd St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 917 152nd St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 917 152nd St E does not have units with air conditioning.

