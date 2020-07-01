14005 14th Ave S,

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Welcome home to this well maintained Parkland Rambler! - Application Pending



3 bedrooms and 1 bath home with fresh paint, a newer roof, vinyl windows, covered patio & a large partially fenced lot! House has Oil Heating System. On the interior you'll find a cozy brick fireplace in an open living room, dining room complete with breakfast bar, kitchen with all appliances included & 3 bedrooms. Plenty of storage in the oversize laundry room and unfinished bonus/storage room. Tons of additional parking for RV or Trailer! Outdoor Sheds not included in rental. Pets ok with Additional deposit



Link to video tour: https://youtu.be/fjk1Zab1u7s



