10228 S Croft

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets

Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

BIG 4 bedroom FAMILY HOME ... on quiet dead-end St - SPACIOUS... 2,111 Sq Ft... 4 BDRMS... 2 STORY family home... VERY CLEAN!

Recently painted inside, nice and clean FAMILY HOME just West of 104th St S. and Pacific Avenue S.

UPPER FLOOR:

(total of 4 bedrooms)

- BIG master bedroom with BIG master bathroom and walk-in-closet

- 2 average sized bedrooms

- 1 LARGE bedroom

- full bathroom

MAIN FLOOR:

- cozy living room

- small dining room

- kitchen with all appliances

- FAMILY ROOM off kitchen with doors out to LARGE covered rear porch in private fenced back yard.

- 1/2 bathroom

- laundry room with W/D hook-ups

- spacious 2 car garage



TO GET STARTED:

1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,

2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and

3. REVIEW THE LIST of 9 approval criteria to see if your application might be

approvable BEFORE YOU SPEND $40 ON APPLYING



WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?

A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,

B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and

C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY

the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM

and we thank you



