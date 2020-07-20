All apartments in Parkland
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:13 AM

10228 S Croft

10228 Croft St S · No Longer Available
Location

10228 Croft St S, Parkland, WA 98444

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BIG 4 bedroom FAMILY HOME ... on quiet dead-end St - SPACIOUS... 2,111 Sq Ft... 4 BDRMS... 2 STORY family home... VERY CLEAN!
Recently painted inside, nice and clean FAMILY HOME just West of 104th St S. and Pacific Avenue S.
UPPER FLOOR:
(total of 4 bedrooms)
- BIG master bedroom with BIG master bathroom and walk-in-closet
- 2 average sized bedrooms
- 1 LARGE bedroom
- full bathroom
MAIN FLOOR:
- cozy living room
- small dining room
- kitchen with all appliances
- FAMILY ROOM off kitchen with doors out to LARGE covered rear porch in private fenced back yard.
- 1/2 bathroom
- laundry room with W/D hook-ups
- spacious 2 car garage

TO GET STARTED:
1- GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com ,
2. CLICK on AM I APPROVABLE? in the toolbar and
3. REVIEW THE LIST of 9 approval criteria to see if your application might be
approvable BEFORE YOU SPEND $40 ON APPLYING

WANT TO GO AHEAD AND APPLY?
A. CLICK on AVAILABLE in the toolbar,
B. FIND THE HOME you are interested in and
C. CLICK on APPLY NOW on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY
the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.
Have questions? Want to schedule a viewing? Call (253) 222 - 3387.
We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC. Open Mon Fri, 10 AM - 5 PM
and we thank you

(RLNE3304926)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10228 S Croft have any available units?
10228 S Croft doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Parkland, WA.
What amenities does 10228 S Croft have?
Some of 10228 S Croft's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10228 S Croft currently offering any rent specials?
10228 S Croft is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10228 S Croft pet-friendly?
No, 10228 S Croft is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Parkland.
Does 10228 S Croft offer parking?
Yes, 10228 S Croft offers parking.
Does 10228 S Croft have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10228 S Croft does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10228 S Croft have a pool?
No, 10228 S Croft does not have a pool.
Does 10228 S Croft have accessible units?
No, 10228 S Croft does not have accessible units.
Does 10228 S Croft have units with dishwashers?
No, 10228 S Croft does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10228 S Croft have units with air conditioning?
No, 10228 S Croft does not have units with air conditioning.
