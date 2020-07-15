All apartments in Olympia
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:56 AM

Woodbury Apartments

3425 Polo Club Ln SE · (360) 317-0678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3425 Polo Club Ln SE, Olympia, WA 98501

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C107 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,586

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

Unit D101 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,707

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

Unit D307 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,707

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 967 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit B304 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodbury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
playground
ATTENTION FUTURE RESIDENT

Thank you for your interest in Woodbury Apartment Homes

At Woodbury, the health and well-being of our residents, associates and community is our top priority.

In the interest of limiting unnecessary contact, please call our office NOW for leasing information. Our leasing professionals will gladly assist you now with availability, leasing, and self- guided tour information.

Thank you for visiting Woodbury Apartments

We are looking forward to having you as a part of our community.

Woodbury Apartment homes features the tranquil atmosphere, amenities, and lifestyle of an exclusive destination in a commuter's dream location. Superior quality one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Qualification: For full property qualifying criteria, please see the property website
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 ( 1 pet), $300 (2 pets)
fee: $200 ( 1 pet), $300 (2 pets)
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: 1 assigned per apartment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Woodbury Apartments have any available units?
Woodbury Apartments has 4 units available starting at $1,586 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Olympia, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olympia Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodbury Apartments have?
Some of Woodbury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodbury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Woodbury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodbury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodbury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Woodbury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Woodbury Apartments offers parking.
Does Woodbury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Woodbury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodbury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Woodbury Apartments has a pool.
Does Woodbury Apartments have accessible units?
No, Woodbury Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Woodbury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodbury Apartments has units with dishwashers.

