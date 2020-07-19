All apartments in Olympia
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

412 Cushing St. NW

412 Cushing Street Northwest · (360) 528-4166
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 Cushing Street Northwest, Olympia, WA 98502
Northwest Olympia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 412 Cushing St. NW · Avail. now

$1,845

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1685 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3BR 2 BA Rambler in West Olympia - This 1,690sf home features 3BR 2BA. Build in 2013. Light and bright with vaulted and high ceilings. Rich wood trim, maple flooring, and granite countertops. All appliances included. Oversized garage extra tall for storage. Low maintenance yard. Private patio and ample parking in back.

Olympia School District

Available: Now
Lease Term: 12 Month
Security Deposit: $1745
Pets: Prefer no pets, can be Negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit
No Smoking
No Roommates
Applications: $42/Adult

(RLNE4385013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Cushing St. NW have any available units?
412 Cushing St. NW has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olympia, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olympia Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Cushing St. NW have?
Some of 412 Cushing St. NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Cushing St. NW currently offering any rent specials?
412 Cushing St. NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Cushing St. NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Cushing St. NW is pet friendly.
Does 412 Cushing St. NW offer parking?
Yes, 412 Cushing St. NW offers parking.
Does 412 Cushing St. NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Cushing St. NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Cushing St. NW have a pool?
No, 412 Cushing St. NW does not have a pool.
Does 412 Cushing St. NW have accessible units?
No, 412 Cushing St. NW does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Cushing St. NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Cushing St. NW does not have units with dishwashers.
