412 Cushing St. NW

Amenities
3BR 2 BA Rambler in West Olympia - This 1,690sf home features 3BR 2BA. Build in 2013. Light and bright with vaulted and high ceilings. Rich wood trim, maple flooring, and granite countertops. All appliances included. Oversized garage extra tall for storage. Low maintenance yard. Private patio and ample parking in back.
Olympia School District
Available: Now
Lease Term: 12 Month
Security Deposit: $1745
Pets: Prefer no pets, can be Negotiable with owner approval and additional deposit
No Smoking
No Roommates
Applications: $42/Adult
(RLNE4385013)