All apartments in Olympia
Find more places like 3623 Van Epps Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olympia, WA
/
3623 Van Epps Rd
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

3623 Van Epps Rd

3623 Van Epps Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olympia
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

3623 Van Epps Street Southeast, Olympia, WA 98501

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom House in Olympia - Great Location - Beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac, private setting, where you can enjoy your enormous grass yard. Newer interior paint & flooring, updated wood-burning stove, and large master bedroom.

Listing Broker: Jacklyn Jenness (360) 943-8277
Showings available Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Pets: Small dogs max 25lbs - $800 pet fee
Minimum Lease: 12 Months
School District: renter to verify
Subdivision/Area: Smokey Ridge

All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5031889)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3623 Van Epps Rd have any available units?
3623 Van Epps Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olympia, WA.
How much is rent in Olympia, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olympia Rent Report.
What amenities does 3623 Van Epps Rd have?
Some of 3623 Van Epps Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3623 Van Epps Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3623 Van Epps Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3623 Van Epps Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3623 Van Epps Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3623 Van Epps Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3623 Van Epps Rd offers parking.
Does 3623 Van Epps Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3623 Van Epps Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3623 Van Epps Rd have a pool?
No, 3623 Van Epps Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3623 Van Epps Rd have accessible units?
No, 3623 Van Epps Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3623 Van Epps Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3623 Van Epps Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Park at Cooper Point
3200 Capital Mall Dr SW
Olympia, WA 98502
Cambridge Court
2323 9th Ave SW
Olympia, WA 98502
Black Lake
1900 Black Lake Blvd SW
Olympia, WA 98512
Woodbury Apartments
3425 Polo Club Ln SE
Olympia, WA 98501

Similar Pages

Olympia Apartments with ParkingOlympia Apartments with Pools
Olympia Dog Friendly ApartmentsOlympia Luxury Places
Olympia Pet Friendly PlacesKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WAFederal Way, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAPuyallup, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WABurien, WA
Lacey, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WATukwila, WAParkland, WAUniversity Place, WAFife, WASeaTac, WASouth Hill, WATumwater, WASumner, WA
Graham, WABainbridge Island, WAPoulsbo, WABonney Lake, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WAGig Harbor, WAMilton, WALakeland North, WAPort Orchard, WAEdgewood, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusUniversity of Washington-Tacoma Campus
City University of SeattleClover Park Technical College
Saint Martin's University