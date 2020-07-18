3623 Van Epps Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom House in Olympia - Great Location - Beautiful home on a quiet cul-de-sac, private setting, where you can enjoy your enormous grass yard. Newer interior paint & flooring, updated wood-burning stove, and large master bedroom.



Listing Broker: Jacklyn Jenness (360) 943-8277

Showings available Monday-Friday, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.



Pets: Small dogs max 25lbs - $800 pet fee

Minimum Lease: 12 Months

School District: renter to verify

Subdivision/Area: Smokey Ridge



All tenants are required to obtain renters or liability insurance.



No Cats Allowed



