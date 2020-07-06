4827 150th Place Southwest

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful home located on a quiet, dead end street in a safe neighborhood. On the main floor, there is a lovely formal living room with a fireplace, separate dining area and a spacious kitchen. The main floor also has an updated half bath, new and full sized washer and dryer, and a family room with a cozy wood stove. The family room sliding glass door leads to a deck and a large, private and fully fenced backyard. Upstairs there are three spacious bedrooms and two full bathrooms. This home is completed with a two car garage with work space.



A comfortable clean home that is ready for you to move in today!



Tenant pays all utilities.



Pet friendly! $50 month pet rent, no pet deposit.



Application fee $40. Every person on lease over the age of 18 must apply.

*************************** APPLICANT CRITERIA*******************************



All applicants must meet the following minimum qualifications for tenancy: Income:



Gross income must be at least 2.5x rent amount. Employment/Income must be verified with past 2 months pay stubs or other financial statement



Credit: 600+ credit score with 5 or less late payments or collection notices on record



Rental History: Current and/or prior rental references must be favorable. Eviction Records within the past 3 years will not be considered for occupancy. Applicants who received 3 or more lease violation notices from their previous landlord will not be considered for occupancy.



**All necessary documents to be furnished in person directly to On-Site Manager or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com** Fair Housing Provider. Requests for reasonable accommodation for application to be made in person or via e-mail to mgmt@sagareus.com