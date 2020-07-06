All apartments in North Lynnwood
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

15909 Manor Way

15909 Manor Way · No Longer Available
Location

15909 Manor Way, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single Family Home in Lynnwood - This darling home in Lynnwood has been completely renovated. Includes 2 bedrooms/1 bath, all new flooring & paint, brand new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Living room has rock fireplace and pellet stove. Large utility room with washer/dryer. Plenty of space for parking and large fully fenced yard. Owner will allow pets up to 50 lbs. with an $800 pet fee which could be paid in installments. Easy access to I-5, 405, and transit. Walk to shops and Restaurants.

1st, last, & security deposit required.

- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/b7634220c8
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

(RLNE5188542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15909 Manor Way have any available units?
15909 Manor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15909 Manor Way have?
Some of 15909 Manor Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15909 Manor Way currently offering any rent specials?
15909 Manor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15909 Manor Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15909 Manor Way is pet friendly.
Does 15909 Manor Way offer parking?
Yes, 15909 Manor Way offers parking.
Does 15909 Manor Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15909 Manor Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15909 Manor Way have a pool?
No, 15909 Manor Way does not have a pool.
Does 15909 Manor Way have accessible units?
No, 15909 Manor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15909 Manor Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15909 Manor Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15909 Manor Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15909 Manor Way does not have units with air conditioning.

