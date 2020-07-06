15909 Manor Way

Amenities
Single Family Home in Lynnwood - This darling home in Lynnwood has been completely renovated. Includes 2 bedrooms/1 bath, all new flooring & paint, brand new kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Living room has rock fireplace and pellet stove. Large utility room with washer/dryer. Plenty of space for parking and large fully fenced yard. Owner will allow pets up to 50 lbs. with an $800 pet fee which could be paid in installments. Easy access to I-5, 405, and transit. Walk to shops and Restaurants.
1st, last, & security deposit required.
- To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/b7634220c8
- Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
- Application fee $45 per adult.
- Please contact Caroline for more info 206-577-0594 caroline@rpapm.com
- Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
- See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com
(RLNE5188542)