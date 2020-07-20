All apartments in North Lynnwood
Last updated April 17 2019 at 10:14 AM

15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14

15405 35th Ave W Unit E 14 · No Longer Available
Location

15405 35th Ave W Unit E 14, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
3bd 2.5ba Townhome in Lynwood - You must see this lovely 3 Bed 2.5 bath Townhome in Lynnwood. This well maintained home features an open floor plan W/ gas fireplace,Large master w/ 5 piece master bath,washer/dryer, private patio, two car garage.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Rent is $1975. Security Deposit = one month's rent. Security deposit + First's Month's moves you in.

Renter Requirements:
No Pets. No Smoking
Minimum Credit of 600
Combined income 3x monthly rent

Apply online at ChampionsPropertyManagement.com

(RLNE4436207)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 have any available units?
15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 have?
Some of 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 currently offering any rent specials?
15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 pet-friendly?
No, 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Lynnwood.
Does 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 offer parking?
Yes, 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 offers parking.
Does 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 have a pool?
No, 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 does not have a pool.
Does 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 have accessible units?
No, 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 does not have accessible units.
Does 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14 does not have units with air conditioning.
