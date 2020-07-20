15405 35th Ave W Unit E-14

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

3bd 2.5ba Townhome in Lynwood - You must see this lovely 3 Bed 2.5 bath Townhome in Lynnwood. This well maintained home features an open floor plan W/ gas fireplace,Large master w/ 5 piece master bath,washer/dryer, private patio, two car garage.



Tenant responsible for all utilities.



Rent is $1975. Security Deposit = one month's rent. Security deposit + First's Month's moves you in.



Renter Requirements:

No Pets. No Smoking

Minimum Credit of 600

Combined income 3x monthly rent



Apply online at ChampionsPropertyManagement.com



