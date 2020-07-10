All apartments in North Lynnwood
Find more places like 15026 Old Manor Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
North Lynnwood, WA
/
15026 Old Manor Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

15026 Old Manor Way

15026 Old Manor Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
North Lynnwood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

15026 Old Manor Way, North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
24hr gym
media room
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
media room
Amazing Lynnwood location 3 bd with large private yard - We have received quite a few applications and please pause all the touring and applications. Thank you!

Please schedule your self showing here: showmojo.com/l/d9ac29f079

This amazing 3 bedroom house is tastefully updated! Remodeled kitchen and beautiful countertop! Lots of natural light! 3 bedrooms. Inviting master with luxury master bathroom. Large yard that provides tons of space for your outdoor activities.

Convenient location! Easy access to grocery store, restaurant, and shopping. Quick access to 525 or I-5. The Alderwood Mall is 2.5 miles away with dining, shopping, movie theater, 24 hour fitness center and much, much more! There is a $50 a month septic maintenance fee on top of rent.

It is available immediately. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.

(RLNE4297025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15026 Old Manor Way have any available units?
15026 Old Manor Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Lynnwood, WA.
What amenities does 15026 Old Manor Way have?
Some of 15026 Old Manor Way's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and 24hr gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15026 Old Manor Way currently offering any rent specials?
15026 Old Manor Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15026 Old Manor Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15026 Old Manor Way is pet friendly.
Does 15026 Old Manor Way offer parking?
No, 15026 Old Manor Way does not offer parking.
Does 15026 Old Manor Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15026 Old Manor Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15026 Old Manor Way have a pool?
No, 15026 Old Manor Way does not have a pool.
Does 15026 Old Manor Way have accessible units?
No, 15026 Old Manor Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15026 Old Manor Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15026 Old Manor Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15026 Old Manor Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15026 Old Manor Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serra Vista
15517 40th Ave W
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Campo Basso
15923 Highway 99
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Allegro at Ash Creek
16605 Ash Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98037
Tamaron Ranch
14500 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Woodcreek
14611 Admiralty Way
North Lynnwood, WA 98087
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW
North Lynnwood, WA 98087

Similar Pages

North Lynnwood 1 BedroomsNorth Lynnwood 2 Bedrooms
North Lynnwood Apartments with BalconyNorth Lynnwood Dog Friendly Apartments
North Lynnwood Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WA
Bothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WAMill Creek, WAFife, WAUniversity Place, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAWoodinville, WA
Sumner, WALake Forest Park, WAMaple Valley, WAPort Orchard, WASnoqualmie, WAPoulsbo, WAArlington, WABonney Lake, WAMonroe, WABothell West, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College