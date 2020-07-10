15026 Old Manor Way

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated 24hr gym media room

Amazing Lynnwood location 3 bd with large private yard - We have received quite a few applications and please pause all the touring and applications. Thank you!



Please schedule your self showing here: showmojo.com/l/d9ac29f079



This amazing 3 bedroom house is tastefully updated! Remodeled kitchen and beautiful countertop! Lots of natural light! 3 bedrooms. Inviting master with luxury master bathroom. Large yard that provides tons of space for your outdoor activities.



Convenient location! Easy access to grocery store, restaurant, and shopping. Quick access to 525 or I-5. The Alderwood Mall is 2.5 miles away with dining, shopping, movie theater, 24 hour fitness center and much, much more! There is a $50 a month septic maintenance fee on top of rent.



It is available immediately. Instructions To Apply: Application fee is $45 per adult applicants. Each person 18 and older who will be residing in the home must apply here: gpsrenting.appfolio.com/listings. Pets are on a case by case, please reach out to us if there is any concern about your pet before applying. If there is any other questions, please email us at lease@gpsrenting.com too.



